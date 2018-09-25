Already section tagged, linked to THRIVE BANDON — What’s in our food today can be really scary! Join the discussion about common food manufacturing practices and food additives that will scare you into eating healthy. Get in the Halloween spirit with this scary exposé from OSU Extension starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Presented by Stephanie Polizzi, Registered Dietitian, Scary Food will be held at the Bandon Library.
For more information and to register, contact Coos County Extension at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.