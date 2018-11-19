COQUILLE — The Sawdust Theatre presents "Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine" or "The Sanity Clause," a fun, versatile melodrama that’s great for Christmas.
The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 15, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams St., Coquille. Tickets cost $12.50 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available on the website at SawdustTheatre.com, River Cities Realty, 55 E. First St. or at the door of the theater an hour before the show.
Poor little Holly Hock. Orphaned, she has inherited a gold mine with no gold and a hotel with no guests. Her aunt, Rose Bush, has taken both her and the failing business under her wing. When handsome Redmond Wood rides into town, the future suddenly looks promising for Rose and Holly, but the villainous Mayor William Z. Lucifer has other plans. With the help of femme fatale Chiquita Rosarita Ricardo, Mayor Lucifer concocts a plan to drive Red out of town and take custody of Holly, thereby inheriting the hotel and gold mine. Due to the ’sanity clause’ of the adoption agreement, Lucifer just needs to prove Rose Bush unfit for guardianship, which he attempts to do by drugging Rose’s drink and calling the sheriff in to witness her strange behavior.
Tough-as-nails Sheriff Tucson Tessie and the locals of Yule Falls and the Yule Fall Inn will entertain audiences with this highly comical melodrama full of wit, physical humor, and a gentle, religious message that goes beyond the ordinary “good triumphs over evil.”
For more information, call the theater at 541-396-4563.