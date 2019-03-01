COOS BAY — When a good team gets rolling, not much can stop it. When a good team is on a mission, it gets even harder.
After No. 2 Santiam Christian got upset Thursday night in the first round of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Boys State Championships by Amity after a frustrating first half, the Eagles set out to right the ship and did so, racing to a 66-37 win over No. 6 Clatskanie on Friday morning to secure a spot in the fourth-place game. Josh Baugher led an Eagles contingent of double-figure scorers with 17 and Dawson Evenson had 11 to lead the Tigers.
Eagles coach Dennis McClain was hesitant after the game to say Santiam Christian was out to prove a point, but he did say they were upset about the first half turned in the previous night.
“I don’t know if we’re trying to prove a point, we’re just trying to get the guys to play like we know they can,” McClain said. “Our first half last game last night against Amity was something that we really haven’t seen this year.”
Santiam Christian’s first half Friday was definitely an indication of that.
The Eagles, who are tall, long and skilled, went 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half with 3s from Baugher, Koby Williamson (who stands 6-foot-8), Russell Vela (6-foot-6) and Ben Galceran, Santiam Christian’s point guard who finished the game with 15 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.
As big as Santiam Christian is inside, when those bigs step out and hit 3s, it makes defending the whole floor a challenge for any team, especially one undersized like Clatskanie was. It helped that the Eagles had 10 first-half steals leading to fast breaks and numbers coming down the floor.
“We like to move the ball around, get a lot of post-ups and get kick-outs,” Baugher said. “It all starts not he defensive side. Play good, push the ball and we just play better.”
Tigers coach Deshaun Combs, not unhappy with the Tigers’ effort, just shook his head and smiled about how Santiam Christian shot the ball in the first half.
“It’s really hard to stop the bleeding. It’s really hard,” Combs said. “What I kept telling my guys is, ‘You gotta keep fighting. You gotta keep pushing. You never know. Never quit.’ And they didn’t. They were playing hard. It was falling for them, but it wasn’t falling for us.”
Clatskanie managed to stay close in the first quarter despite a glaring disparity in shooting percentages with tough, energetic defense, the Tigers’ hallmark.
“We’re just a defensive team,” Evenson said. “We just get after it defensively. They just started hitting shots and there wasn’t much we could do about it.”
Indeed, Santiam Christian led 14-6 after the first period, but Clatskanie thought if it could just get some shots to fall, the Tigers could hang with the high-powered Eagles.
Unfortunately that didn’t happen. Santiam Christian shot 55 percent from the floor in the initial 16 minutes while Clatskanie shot 44 percent with no made 3s.
“We competed,” Combs said. “I think they’re happy about that. They’re gonna take this and continue to roll with it.”
In the second half, Santiam Christian kept rolling, slowly pulling away until a 19-9 fourth quarter pushed the score to a lop-sided spread.
Patrick Otis, who finished with 10 points to complete the Eagles trio of double-figure scorers, scored six of his 10 in the second half, mostly on fast breaks that beat Clatskanie down the floor. Galceran hit two of his three 3s after halftime, and Baugher nearly doubled his point total after the break.
“We shared the ball, we actually ran our plays and we made our shots when we were open,” McClain said. “It’s more of what we do. We try and take advantage of what they can give us on the plays and that’s what we did.”
Clatskanie, full of mostly juniors, some sophomores and a freshman, weren’t upset about the early exit.
Combs, in his first year at Clatskanie, is hopeful this trip to the state tournament only builds a program that is still on an upward trajectory. Evenson is one of those juniors and said, along with the confidence built from a final eight season, can build into next year with a senior-laden group.
“We’re positive for next year because we feel like we have some pieces to be back here next year,” Evenson said.
Santiam Christian, meanwhile, is eager for another game and overcome its upset loss from Thursday.
The Eagles play for fourth place against No. 8 Sutherlin on Saturday at 8 a.m.
“We’re all feeling pretty good,” Baugher said. “Get to the hotel and rest. Tomorrow, everyone wants fourth place. So we’re gonna give it our all. We’re playing pretty good right now.”