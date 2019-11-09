Samuel Emmerson Bridenstine
November 28, 1945 - November 4, 2019
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay. Samuel Emmerson Bridenstine born Nov. 28, 1945 in Cottage Grove, Ore. He died Nov. 4, 2019 in Coos Bay, Ore. He was the son of Olaf E. and Mary F. (Doolittle) Bridenstine. Sam grew up in the Dorena area near Cottage Grove and graduated from Cottage Grove Senior High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Guam.
He is survived by his partner, Lynda Holland; his sisters, Frances O. Banton (husband Thomas), and Katie B. Millar (husband Donald); Lynda’s daughters and son, Jonna Bennett (daughter Katera and son Jeremy), Riche Holland, and Ronda Bennett Vincent. Great grandchildren, Ragein and Belle Reason, Tionna Dalton, Eli and Valeri Bennett; nieces and nephew, Kathy O. Takahashi (husband Yoshiaki and daughters Rachel and Lily), Kim R. Ichikawa (husband Ryu and daughter Jun), Kris A. Banton (wife Christi, son Dillon, daughter Kiely Jean Pilon (husband Brennan and daughter Adelyn) and daughter Mollie), Anna J. Millar Scherdnik (daughters Chloe and Isabella). He is also survived by numerous cousins, his business partner and friend Bob McLain, fellow balloon logger and friend Don Button and many others.
Sam was active, curious, entrepreneurial and a very hard worker all of his life. He was a logger and a lover of the forest. He was an inventor, a mechanic, an investor, a developer and a dowser. Sam was a great storyteller and family historian, his memory was sharp all the days of his life. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial in Cottage Grove will be arranged for a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or give to the charity of your choice.