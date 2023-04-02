Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman along with Douglas County’s Salmon Harbor Marina are excited to unveil and introduce automated fee machines at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay.
The new automated fee machines will enhance the payment processes for launches, transient moorage, and dry camping.
There are three new automated fee machines, one at the east launch ramp, one at the west launch ramp and one at the D-section of the dry-camping area on the middle spit of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road.
Salmon Harbor Marina discontinued the use of traditional pay boxes and began accepting payments through these automated fee machines, which are designed to accept credit card transactions exclusively.
Visitors who prefer to pay with cash will still have the option to do so at the Salmon Harbor Marina Office, located at 100 Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay. The Salmon Harbor Marina Office is open Monday through Friday - 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. For after-hours payments, envelopes will be made available at the office, and payment can be deposited in the pay slot.
The automated fee machines are the latest of several ongoing improvement projects initiated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Salmon Harbor Marina in order to enhance the Winchester Bay community.
Douglas County is also excited to promote our new social media page promoting all the wonderful recreational opportunities available in the beautiful town of Winchester Bay, Oregon.
From exploring the stunning sand dunes to crabbing and fishing in the bay to camping experiences to sea glass hunting on the beach, there is always something to do for everyone.
To keep you up-to-date with all the latest news and happenings in Winchester Bay, we invite you to like and follow our Discover Winchester Bay social media page at https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverWinchesterBay/.
By doing so, you'll have access to regular updates, photos, and videos of our town, as well as exclusive offers and discounts from Salmon Harbor Marina, Winchester RV Resort, Douglas County Parks, Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum & Giftshop and the Coastal Visitors Center.
Salmon Harbor Marina, “the best kept secret on the Oregon Coast,” is one of the largest recreational facilities along the Oregon Coast. Salmon Harbor has immediate access to the Umpqua River, County Parks, the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, the Pacific Ocean, and miles of public white-sand beaches.
The full-service marina offers 375 moorage slips with power and water, two launch ramps, a full-service fuel dock and 124 self-contained first come, first served camping sites with restroom and shower facilities.
They also operate the nationally renowned Winchester Bay RV Resort with 178 large full-hook up sites with newly upgraded WiFi service. For more information about Salmon Harbor Marina check out their webpage at https://douglascounty-oregon.us/448/Salmon-Harbor-Marina.
