ROSEBURG -- Thanks to a generous grant through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Roseburg Police department will be having Officers work shifts that specifically focus on specific traffic offenses. From Feb 4-17 they will be focusing on seat belt and child restraint usage, texting while driving, and speeding.
ODOT crash data for 2016 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 26% or 89 of a total 343 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.
Beginning Monday, February 4 and extending through Sunday, February 17, law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a recently passed law increasing safety for children under age two.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages one through twelve years old. In 2016, 1,992 children under twelve were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, 10 percent were reported not using a child restraint system. It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under one year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged one to four. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among four to eight year olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone.
Safety belts used correctly can reduce the risk of major crash injury or death by up to sixty- five percent.
In 2017 an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old. A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly.
The recent law, which extends the rear-facing requirement from the previous age one to age two, will better protect the child’s head, neck, and spine from potential crash injuries. Research has shown that children in the second year of life are five times less likely to die or be seriously injured in a crash if they ride rear-facing. This is because a rear-facing seat spreads crash forces evenly across the seat and child’s body while also limiting forward or sideways motion of the head.
For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/car-seat-resources.htm