Ruth “Jean” Moore
March 10, 1937 – November 2, 2019
Jean was born March 10, 1937 in Newberry, Mich. to Lorimer and Irene Eisenbach. When she was three years old the family moved to Bend, Ore. and eventually they moved to Gold Beach when she was 12 years old. She never understood the move from Bend where they had a good life to moving to the north bank of the Roque River where struggles were many. She attended Gold Beach elementary and later the family moved to the Ophir area where she attended Ophir High School. After HS she married Ole Moore and they lived in the Ophir and Nesika Beach area until she and Ole moved to Myrtle Point. After living in Myrtle Point for several years Ole was in a logging accident after which they moved to Nesika Beach where they became managers of Corky’s Tavern. After several years of managing Corky’s Tavern they decided to open their own and named it OJ’s (Ole and Jean’s) Life was good and they were enjoying themselves in their new venture when tragedy struck and Ole suddenly passed away from a massive heart attack. Jean continued to operate the business until her lease was up. Upon termination of the lease she worked for several years in the restaurant industry and later worked and retired from Cedar Bend Golf Course. Jean lived in Nesika Beach until she moved to Shore Pines Assisted Living in 2014 and lived there until she passed away. Thank you Shore Pines for taking good care of her.
Anybody that knew Jean knew that she didn’t want to be called Ruth. She wanted to be called Jean and sometimes she liked to be called Mean Jean. She had one heck of a sense of humor. If you called her Ruth she may not have known you were talking to her.
Jean is survived by sons, Doug Moore and wife Kelly of Gold Beach, Donald Moore and wife Stephanie of Roseburg; daughter Linda Murray and husband John of Myrtle Point; brother, Art Eisenbach of Gold Beach; sister Shirley Freeman and husband Dugie of Gold Beach, and sister Sandra Fenner and husband Keith of Lebanon. Also survived by many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren as well as extended family. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ole; and grandson Brandon in 1984; and son Layton Moore in 2013. You are so missed. A family gathering will be held at a later date.