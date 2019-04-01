REEDSPORT — The newest addition to the dining choices in town is the Rust'd Star in Old Town. They specialize in wood-fire pizzas, but the menu is much more than that.
When you have choices like a 14-ounce ribeye steak, osso bucco, baby back ribs and pan seared salmon, it's hard to call it a pizza place.
They also do a wide array of sandwiches: fire roasted pulled pork, as well as tri-tip and chicken paninis. And you have bar appetizers like hot wings, nachos and street tacos, not to mention the pool table and dart board while you wait for your food to be prepared.
Having been here once before with Autumn, I couldn't wait for sports editor John Gunther to be able to try the pizza. I just had a feeling this was going to be right up his alley.
So, we rushed up one Monday a few weeks ago, only to find out they are closed on Mondays. So, we made special arrangements (to include a tee time at our favorite golf course in town) to come back to Rust'd Star.
I'm not sure what it is about wood-fired pizza that I enjoy so much, but I do. And John came out impressed with their pies.
John likes his crust a little bit thicker than I usually do, so it can withstand some cheese and a little bit of toppings. I don't disagree that this makes a good pizza, especially when you have a good sauce.
We both came away thinking that the sauce really made this pizza. Since I have had their pizza before, I let John pick which toppings he wanted. At Rust'd Star, you start out with a basic pizza (your choice of sauce) with cheese for $10. Then you pay by the topping.
John ordered up a pepperoni, olive and fresh tomato (added after cooking) with their red marinara sauce for $13.
We decided to split the pizza and a chicken panini sandwich. The panini comes with roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers and aioli on sourdough for $12.
The panini was very good and the red peppers and the aioli gave this the added texture and taste that some panini sandwiches are missing. It also had the cool panini 'groove marks' in the sandwich.
If we hadn't done the panini, John was looking at the pulled pork sandwich that another diner had ordered.
The beer selection is nice (from my first visit) and includes selections from Defeat River Brewery a couple doors down as well as several other breweries. I found a Triple IPA called Notorious on their menu from Boneyard Brewery in Bend that rates an ABV of 11.2. I had to give it a try. I'm sure that I may try another when I go back for dinner.
Over the past few weeks, Rust'd Star has hosted several events, including a Mardi Gras themed party, a Surf's Up/Hawaiian costume contest, had a DJ dance party with black lights and a show with Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet. Check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.