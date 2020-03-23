SOUTH COAST – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued temporary changes to how marijuana dispensaries are able to operate around the state.
The OLCC is allow retail dispensaries the option to take orders and deliver products to people outside of the store, within 150 feet of the premises. According to their announcement of the rule, these sales must have a legitimate order received prior to the delivery being made, and deliveries can only be made during a retailer’s normal business hours no earlier than 7 a.m. and no later than 10 p.m. The sale must also be recorded in CTS as a standard receipt.
“This is a choice for retailers to make,” states the OLCC. “It is not mandated that you exercise this on-site delivery privilege. Please consider your safety and the safety of your employees if you decide to implement this option.”
If a dispensary implements this change, orders must include the requestor’s name, date of birth, date of delivery, and documentation describing the items and amounts requested. These can be collected over the phone, online, through an app, or in-person.
They also encourage dispensaries ensure deliveries are done in view of security cameras.
The temporary change also increases the amount of flower medical marijuana cardholders and caregivers can purchase to 24 ounces per day, but no more than 32 ounces per month. The change raises the purchase limit to match the personal possession limit, though the monthly purchase limit stays the same.
It was stressed that these are temporary changes and will not become permanent. The changes were put in place to promote social distancing among communities.
“The OLCC recognizes tis temporary change is extraordinary, but during this public health crisis OLCC strongly urges marijuana licensees to be publicly responsible operators and not take advantage of relaxed regulations that are intended to benefit the protection of the public health of Oregonians,” the OLCC stated in their announcement of the change. “OLCC will be closely monitoring the implementation of this rule. OLCC licensees are expected to cooperate with all requests made by local law enforcement officials and city or county officials.”
A representative of Herbal Choices in Reedsport said they were still looking over the temporary rules and figuring out how it would impact their business.
Bahama Buds in Coos Bay did not return a call for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In