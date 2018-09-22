CURRY COUNTY — A $14,500 library courier van has been paid for through a partnership of Curry County Rotary Clubs with support from Friends of the Langlois Library, Port Orford Library, Curry Library and Brookings Library.
The Rotary Clubs of Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings submitted a Rotary District 5110 grant request, each club pledging $2,000 of their own funds, with each pledge to be matched by district funds, for a total of $12,000. Library Friends organizations pledged amounts to pay the remainder of the van cost, and to outfit the interior with needed gear. District 5110 announced the matching award last week.
When the Curry County Library Network merged with the Coos County Coastline circulation system, regular transport for books into and out of the county was needed immediately. Thanks to a Curry Public Library patron, volunteer, Friends and Rotary member Bryan Grummon, the courier van was purchased with the understanding that the cost be repaid within two years.
To save Curry librarians the chore of more fundraising, the Friends of the Langlois Library and the Port Orford Rotary Club took the lead in this all-county project. The board of directors of each Rotary Club had to understand the need and put top priority on this project for the grant. The grant was written by Port Orford Rotarian Bob Wirsing, and the Friends organizations were brought on board.
The Curry Library Network courier van represents the larger vision and expansion of library services to our county through the Coastline system. Spearheaded by Jeremy Skinner, director of Curry Public Library, Denise Wilms, director of the Port Orford Public Library, and by the late Scott Alan Smith, ex-director of the Langlois Public Library, and Susana Fernandez, director of the Chetco Community Library, the Coastline system rockets the smaller libraries into a different universe.
Curry County library patrons now have access to 650,000 items in the shared Coastline catalog including books, DVDs, Oregon State Park passes, board games, tools and more. The efficiencies created by the network have provided the smaller libraries of the system with a shared network of colleagues and trainings that were not previously available.
"In Curry County, we treasure our libraries," said a spokeswoman. "Thanks to Rotary District 5110, to our Curry Rotary Clubs and to the Friends Organizations which support our libraries, a partnership was created which brought this project to fruition. It also took the load off our Curry Library Directors who have more than enough to do keeping our libraries alive, current and vital."
Watch for that white van delivering desired books to a Curry County public library.