ROSEBURG -- The Roseburg VA Health Care System will change its smoking rules to further its commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for patients, visitors, employees and others around the campus.
The change falls in line with Veteran Health Administration policy outlined in a directive due to take effect Oct. 1.
The policy covers all smoking material, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes and anything else that burns tobacco. It also covers "electronic nicotine delivery systems" such as e-cigarettes, e-cigars and vape pens. According to a press release, as of Oct. 1, smoking of any of these will no longer be permitted on any RVAHCS campus. Patrons are encouraged to leave all smoking materials at home.
Due to the use of flammable gases, some areas may require materials to be stored during a visit.
RVAHCS offers smoking cessation treatment services for veterans and employees. More information on such programs can be found by contacting the primary care team or visiting www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp.