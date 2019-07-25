<h2>Roseburg Summer Open
July 19-21
Gold Coast Swim Team
Results listed by swimmer followed by age (in parentheses), events, places and times.
Matthew Barnts (10) — 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:41.09; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:23.30; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 47.56; 50 Butterfly, 6, 52.05.
Jamison Batdorff (10) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:50.43; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 2:01.95; 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:27.17; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:41.67; 50 Backstroke, 4, 48.51; 50 Breaststroke, 7, 54.01; 50 Butterfly, 4,48.68; 50 Freestyle, 4, 37.59.
Jonas Botdorff (14) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:43.33; 100 Breaststroke, 7, 1:39.14; 100 Freestyle, 14, 1:17.07; 200 Breaststroke, 4, 3:42.75; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:56.62; 200 Individual Medley, 11, 3:24.25; 50 Freestyle, 11, 33.67.
Kaydence Batdorff (5) — 25 Freestyle, 1, 36.47.
Finley Cheal (13) — 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:09.60; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:02.95; 100 Freestyle, 2, 55.94; 200 Backstroke, 2, 2:26.85; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:24.26; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:19.38; 50 Freestyle, 2, 25.91; 500 Fee, 1, 5:31.95.
Natalie Cheal (16) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:09.54; 100 Butterfly, 3, 1:05.85; 100 Freestyle, 3, 59.74; 200 Backstroke, 1, 2:30.29; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:35.96; 50 Freestyle, 6, 27.42.
Abigail Erb (11) — 100 Freestyle, 22, 1:27.88; 50 Breaststroke, 24, 56.87; 50 Butterfly, 22, 59.99.
Nicholas Erb (9) — 100 Freestyle, 12, 1:53.49.
Summer Green (10) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 2:03.02; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 2:09.05; 100 Freestyle, 17, 1:56.27; 100 Individual Medley, 10, 2:01.71; 50 Backstroke, 6, 54.12; 50 Freestyle, 15, 52.60.
Kally Haynes (14) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:16.69; 100 Breaststroke, 15, 1:30.21; 100 Freestyle, 17, 1:10.07; 200 Breaststroke, 14, 3:21.66; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 2:49.98; 50 Freestyle, 18, 32.67.
Nyssa Haynes (15) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:20.73; 100 Freestyle, 20, 1:11.36; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:57.29; 200 Breaststroke, 9, 3:41.02; 200 Freee, 145, 2:37.20; 200 Individual Medley, 15, 2:56.71; 50 Freestyle, 21, 31.56.
Paige Kirchner (15) — 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:12.69; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:11.12; 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:02.91; 200 Backstroke, 2, 2:36.76; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:17.40; 200 Individual Medley, 6, 2:39.06; 50 Freestyle, 13, 28.97.
AJ Kliewer (18) — 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:03.62; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:06.00; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1;00.89; 100 Freestyle, 4, 53.70; 200 Breaststroke, 2, 2:24.96; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:12.75; 400 Individual Medley, 2, 4:42.50; 50 Freestyle, 10, 24.89.
Robert Kliewer (16) — 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:18.23; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:09.23; 100 Freestyle, 15, 1:01.63; 200 Individual Medley, 7, 2:30.86; 50 Freestyle, 17, 27.83.
Quinton Kloster (12) — 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:20.97; 100 Freestyle, 1, 1:08.31; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:25.15; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:40.18; 50 Backstroke, 1, 37.00; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 45.44; 50 Butterfly, 3, 41.35; 50 Freestyle, 1, 30.83.
Devyn-Cole Leep (11) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:44.55; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:55.37; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:29.13; 200 Freestyle, 4, 3:08.66; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 3:44.95; 50 Backstroke, 5, 46.16; 50 Butterfly, 7, 53.22; 50 Freestyle, 5, 40.71; 500 Freestyle, 2, 8:13.20.
Carter McGriff (10) — 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:36.80; 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:20.79; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 47.256; 50 Butterfly, 3, 48.22.
Zachary Randle (17) — 100 Backstroke, 11, 1:09.69; 100 Butterfly, 10, 1:14.51; 100 Freestyle, 10, 56.07; 1650 Freestyle, 1, 19:14.01; 200 Freestyle, 4, 1:59.68; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 2:33.61; 50 Freestyle, 6, 24.37; 500 Freestyle, 2, 5:28.82.
Kylee Sams (9) — 100 Freestyle, 12, 1:43.74; 50 Breaststroke, 8, 59.22; 50 Butterfly, 13, 1:04.27.
Brayden Stalcup (8) — 25 Butterfly, 2, 24.69; 25 Freestyle, 2, 21.33; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 59.49.
Lily Thompson (10) — 100 Breaststroke, 5, 1:44.13; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:36.61; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:20.94; 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:30.83; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:49.19; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 47.80; 50 Butterfly, 6, 44.22; 500 Freestyle, 2, 7:19.12.
Calvin Thompson-Poore (8) — 25 Backstroke, 4, 36.45; 25 Freestyle, 4, 26.47; 50 Freestyle, 3, 1:02.91.
Allison Wright (12) — 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:13.36; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:24.39; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:06.84; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:00.46; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:12.46; 50 Backstroke, 2, 34.75; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 39.55; 50 Butterfly, 1, 30.45; 500 Freestyle, 2, 5:55.20.