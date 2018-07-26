<h2>Roseburg Summer Open
July 20
Results, listed by swimmer, followed by age (in parentheses), events, places and times.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Frankie Figueroa (17) — 50 Freestyle, 24.94; 100 Breaststroke, 10, 1:22.26; 100 Freestyle, 8, 53.92; 200 Freestyle, 7, 2:03.73; 50 Freestyle, 10, 25.09.
Connor Fromm (17) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:04.14; 100 Butterfly, 3, 58.75; 100 Freestyle, 5, 52.66; 200 Freestyle, 3, 1:55.68; 50 Freestyle, 6, 24.60.
Aida Gates (14) — 100 Backstroke, 17, 1:27.57; 100 Freestyle, 27, 1:18.79; 200 Breaststroke, 11, 3:25.72; 200 Individual Medley, 20, 3:06.44.
Isabelle Hale (13) — 100 Backstroke, 16, 1:27.30; 100 Breaststroke, 10, 1:32.14; 100 Butterfly, 7, 1:29.80; 100 Freestyle, 19, 1:12.67; 200 Backstroke, 11, 3:08.31; 200 Breaststroke, 5, 3:17.39; 200 Individual Medley, 16, 3:01.90; 50 Freestyle, 16, 32.04.
Kally Haynes (13) — 100 Backstroke, 11, 1:21.16; 100 Breaststroke, 11, 1:33.97; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:36.03; 100 Freestyle, 20, 1:13.47; 200 Breaststroke, 6, 3:17.48; 200 Freestyle, 12, 2:38.34; 200 Individual Medley, 12, 2:56.51; 400 Individual Medley, 5, 6:11.30; 50 Freestyle, 14, 31.60.
Nyssa Haynes (14) — 50 Backstroke, 35.08; 50 Freestyle, 32.14; 100 Backstroke, 10, 1:20.32; 100 Freestyle, 16, 1:11.24; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:53.35; 200 Freestyle, 15, 2:39.19; 200 Individual Medley, 11, 2:56.39; 400 Individual Medley, 6, 6:12.30; 50 Freestyle, 11, 30.61.
Aaron Hutchins (14) — 50 Backstroke, 35.08; 100 Freestyle, 3, 57.46; 200 Breaststroke, 1, 2:45.95; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:29.11.
Anna Hutchins (17) — 50 Backstroke, 30.97; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:06.00; 100 Freestyle, 1, 56.03; 200 Breaststroke, 2, 2:49.06; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:20.68.
Jonathan Hutchins (8) — 25 Freestyle, 4, 28.08; 50 Backstroke, 4, 1:37.04.
Ethan Kirchner (11) — 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:30.50; 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:23.80; 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:31.16; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 3:13.09; 50 Backstroke, 5, 41.81; 50 Butterfly, 6, 43.15; 50 Freestyle, 8, 37.41.
Paige Kirchner (14) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:13.94; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:12.32; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:03.11; 200 Backstroke, 3, 2:39.06; 200 Freestyle, 6, 2:21.26; 200 Individual Medley, 6, 2:42.04; 50 Freestyle, 6, 28.83.
AJ Kliewer (17) — 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:07.29; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:01.92; 100 Freestyle, 9, 54.16; 200 Breaststroke, 1, 2:25.40; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:00.21; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:07.98; 400 Individual Medley, 1, 4:36.90; 50 Freestyle, 11, 25.16.
Quinton Kloster (11) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:29.14; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:11.87; 100 Individual Medley, 5, 1:28.83; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:46.12; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 3:11.23; 50 Backstroke, 6, 42.13; 50 Breaststroke, 5, 45.77; 50 Freestyle, 4, 32.66; 500 Freestyle, 3, 7:13.87; 50 Backstroke, 49.64.
Devyn-Cole Leep (10) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:47.58; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:57.22; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:29.32; 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:53.81; 50 Backstroke, 4, 50.53; 50 Butterfly, 5, 52.69; 50 Freestyle, 6, 42.01; 500 Freestyle, 3, 8:45.36.
Corey Olson (11) — 100 Backstroke, 11, 2:59.09; 100 Freestyle, 16, 2:18.51; 50 Backstroke, 9, 1:20.10; 50 Freestyle, 13, 1:01.26.
Josh Olson (17) — 100 Backstroke, 15, 1:15.10; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:07.48; 200 Backstroke, 5, 2:45.43; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:45.11; 200 Freestyle, 15, 2:12.97; 200 Individual Medley, 10, 2:35.39; 50 Freestyle, 19, 28.25.
Brian Place (17) — 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:04.81; 100 Breaststroke, 7, 1:14.38; 100 Butterfly, 9, 1:03.54; 100 Freestyle, 10, 54.80; 200 Breaststroke, 3, 2:39.22; 200 Freestyle, 13, 2:09.57; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:17.44; 50 Freestyle, 9, 25.08.
Zachary Randle (16) — 100 Backstroke, 14, 1:13.66; 100 Freestyle, 14, 58.00; 200 Backstroke, 2, 2:39.79; 200 Freestyle, 10, 2:05.13; 50 Freestyle, 16, 27.21; 500 Freestyle, 5, 5:48.02.
Robert Smith (15) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:11.38; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:14.95; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:01.68; 100 Freestyle, 19, 1:00.71; 200 Backstroke, 4, 2:36.73; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 2:30.79; 50 Freestyle, 14, 26.16.
Lily Thompson (9) — 50 Freestyle, 45.57; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:46.76; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:54.87; 100 Butterfly, 3, 2:04.33; 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:44.08; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 3:36.76; 50 Backstroke, 6, 48.61; 50 Butterfly, 5, 48.62; 500 Freestyle, 4, 8:15.32.
Allison Wright (11) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:19.30; 100 Breaststroke, 6, 1:30.50; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:15.35; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:29.23; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:44.72; 50 Backstroke, 6, 36.27; 50 Breaststroke, 7, 42.00; 50 Butterfly, 1, 32.60; 500 Freestyle, 5, 6:42.98.
Relays — Mixed 12-and-under 200 Medley Relay, 7 (Quinton Kloster, Lily Thompson, Allison Wright, Ethan Kirchner), 2:45.19. Mixed 13-and-over 200 Medley Relay, 1 (Anna Hutchins, AJ Kliewer, Connor Fromm, Frankie Figueroa), 1:52.33; 7 (Nyssa Haynes, Isabelle Hale, Brian Place, Zach Randle), 2:10.58; 8 (Aaron Hutchins, Kelly Haynes, Josh Olson, Paige Kirchner), 2:15.01. Mixed 12-and-under 200 Freestyle Relay, 6 (Lily Thompson, Ethan Kirchner, Quinton Kloster, Allison Wright), 2:27.21. Men's 13-and-over 200 Freestyle Relay, 2 (Frankie Figueroa, AJ Kliewer, Brian Place, Connor Fromm), 1:38.11. Mixed 13-and-over 200 Freestyle Relay, 4 (Nyssa Haynes, Paige Kirchner, Josh Olson, Zach Randle), 1:56.48.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Theren Banes (8) — 25 Freestyle, 5, 29.09; 25 Backstroke, 3, 32.34.
Craig Hoefs (16) — 200 Individual Medley, 6, 2:19.02; 100 Freestyle, 7, 53.52; 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:08.54; 50 Freestyle, 5, 24.50; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:02.92; 200 Freestyle, 6, 2:00.87.
Morgan Hoefs (13) — 1650 Freestyle, 3, 24:36.58; 200 Individual Medley, 14, 3:01.23; 100 Backstroke, 15, 1:27.19; 200 Backstroke, 8, 2:57.67; 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:31.90.
Bella Jones (15) — 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:19.04; 100 Freestyle, 3, 57.54; 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:05.86; 50 Freestyle, 1, 25.89; 200 Freestyle, 1, 2:02.23; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:02.58.
Maverick Macalino (14) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 23.91; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:17.57; 100 Butterfly, 1, 58.04.
Sarah Perry (14) — 100 Freestyle, 30, 1:26.23.
Kenneth Shepherd (17) — 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:17.45; 100 Freestyle, 4, 52.52; 50 Freestyle, 4, 23.78; 200 Freestyle, 4, 1:55.75.
Relays — Mixed 13-and-over 200 Medley Relay, 4 (Kenneth Shepherd, Craig Hoefs, Bella Jones, Morgan Hoefs), 1:58.27. Mixed 13-and-over 200 Freestyle Relay, 1 (Kenneth Shepherd, Bella Jones, Morgan Hoefs, Maverick Macalino, 1:45.21
Unattached
Finley Cheal (12) — 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:29.47; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:01.01; 50 Butterfly, 2, 30.04; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 36.97; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:06.90; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:05.43.
Natalie Cheal (15) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:08.12; 200 Breaststroke, 5, 2:54.88;100 Freestyle, 6, 59.61; 50 Freestyle, 3, 27.23; 200 Backstroke, 1, 2:27.90; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:06.10.