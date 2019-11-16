Ronald “Ron” Edward Quinn
March 15, 1947 – November 9, 2019
A celebration of life for Ronald “Ron” Edward Quinn, 72, of Coos Bay will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., in Coos Bay, with pastor Daniel Fox of Riverview Christian Fellowship officiating.
Ron was born March 15, 1947 in Mena, Arkansas to Edward Lee and Alice Anderson (Parker) Quinn. He passed away Nov. 9, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Alongside his family, Ron moved to Coos Bay when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1965. After high school, Ron joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country, stationed first in Monterey Bay then Washington.
After his time in the Army, Ron returned to Coos Bay, where he started a family, had four daughters and enjoyed the remainder of his life.
Ron was a security officer at Bay Area Hospital, working from 2007 until his retirement in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. Ron loved children, making people laugh and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kelley Quinn of Coquille; daughters, Cindy Quinn of Vancouver, Wash., Catherine Quinn of Albany, Ore., Tammy Quinn of Albany, Ore., Tracy Quinn of Coquille; grandsons, Nicholas Johnson of Vancouver, Wash. and Taylor Johnson of Tempe, Arizona; granddaughters, Samantha Flagger and Sidney Nicole Flagger, both of Albany, Ore.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ron’s name be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.