Roberta “Jackie” Hofsess
January 1, 1931 – November 10, 2019
Graveside service for long-time Powers resident, Roberta Jacqulin “Jackie” Hofsess will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Powers Cemetery.
Jackie was born January 1, 1931 in Bandon, Oregon, the daughter of Victor and Gladys Horner. She died Nov. 10, 2019.
She was raised and went to school in the Langlois/Sixes/Port Orford area. She married Roy Hofsess in November of 1949. Roy and Jackie moved from the Sixes/Langlois area in the middle 1950s. She was a stay-at-home mom while Roy worked in the logging industry. After he passed away in 1979, Jackie worked several jobs. Her favorite, and longest, was as a watchman for logging companies. She enjoyed staying in her camper and telling stories to everyone who stopped by her campfire.
Jackie is survived by her son, Ron Hofsess and Kayleen; grandchildren, Troy Hofsess, Terra Hofsess Klym, Melanie Rundberg Reynolds, Steven Rundberg, Ryan Hofsess and Katie Jane Hofsess-Apsley; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special cousin, George Horner.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; daughters, Karen and Victoria; and two brothers, Courtney and Harry.
