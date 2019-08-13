Oct. 15, 1956 – Aug. 1, 2019
Graveside service Robert Alan “Bob” Rethemeyer, 62, of Sunnyvale, CA, (formerly of Myrtle Point) will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Norway Cemetery. Pastor Lloyd Pounds of the Myrtle Point First Christian Church will officiate.
Bob was born on October 15, 1956 in Myrtle Point. The son of Alan and Aileen (Strong) Rethemeyer, He passed away on from cancer on August 1st in Stanford, California.
He graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1974 and received his bachelor’s degree in 1978 from Oregon Institute of Technology. From there he moved to Sunnyvale, Calif. and worked for 40 years in the computer industry, working at Amdahl, Sun Microsystems, and Oracle. He retired earlier this year. Bob was an amateur astronomer and avid reader. He also loved genealogy and traveled to the Midwest several times to meet relatives and do research. He traveled to Holland several times and visited the site of the World War II battle Operation Market Garden, where the uncle for whom he was named participated. He attended Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alto and also volunteered in their library/bookstore.
He is survived by his sister Mary Rethemeyer of Portland, Oregon, several cousins, and numerous friends in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to a favorite animal welfare or cancer research organization of one's choice.
