Ricky Gene Taylor
March 21, 1948 – October 29, 2019
A memorial service for Ricky Gene Taylor, 71, of Powers, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Powers Church of God. Burial will be at the Powers Cemetery.
He was born March 21, 1948 in Quanah, Texas, to J.O. and Leona Taylor. He died Oct. 29, 2019.
On Aug. 17, 1996, Rick married Rebecca Torres. Rick grew up in Powers, Ore. on a ranch. After graduation he attended SWOCC for a while then entered the National Guard. He joined the Oregon State Police in Reedsport for a few years. Then he bought a dairy farm out of Myrtle Point and turned to logging. He worked for BPS Logging and then started cutting trees. He was a timber faller from that time on mostly under “Rick & Henry Cutting Contractors”. These two had a very special relationship. Rick had one of the highest work ethics possible.
Rick will be remembered by anyone who knew him for his honesty, loyalty, moral beliefs and his gardening. He was a very private man but loved and felt deeply. He was devoted to his family and a wonderful provider. His family was his life. He was loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his mother, Leona Taylor of Powers; sisters, Janice and husband Dick Vigue of North Bend, Shirley and husband Nicky Stallard of Powers; sons, Rick Taylor and wife Tawnya of Buffalo, Texas, Jason Taylor and wife Cindy of Round Rock, Texas and Michael Taylor and wife Sarah of San Diego, Calif; stepson, Jerald Wadsworth of Coquille; grandchildren Seth and wife Katie, Kysa, Jena, Myla, Levi, Brooke, Lucas, Mikey, Alyssa, Matthew and Evelyn; great grandchildren Pera and Peli and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.O. Taylor; brother, Don Taylor; and nephew, Danny Taylor.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralserice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524.