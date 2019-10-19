Richard “Rick” Slagle
January 26, 1956 – October 14, 2019
A celebration of life for Richard “Rick” Slagle, 63, of Coos Bay will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd street in Coos Bay, with David Riggins officiating.
Rick was born Jan. 26, 1956 in North Bend to Laurence Slagle and Mary Forbus-Slagle. He passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland.
Rick and Greta starting dating in Dec. of 1974; they were married April 8, 1978. Rick and Greta were connected and true soulmates. Their journey together was a lifetime of love, adventures, a lot of fun times and countless memories. They welcomed their baby girl, Nicole in July of 1986 and their son, Scott in Sept. of 1990. Rick then welcomed his only favorite son-in-law, Chris to the family in 2004. Greta, Nicole and Scott were the loves of his life. When he became a grampie to Chloe and Jenna; he was beyond thrilled. They became the other loves of his life.
Rick was a member of the Marshfield high school class of 1974. He belonged to the Sunset Classic Chevys club, where he and a group of friends were known as the “bad boys”. Rick was also a member of the Over the Hill gang and the Eagles Lodge. He had a tight knit circle of friends, some of which dated back to the '70s; they were friends until the end. Rick never knew a stranger, and once people met him; they never forgot him.
We will miss his smile, loyalty and his crazy sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you bring your hot rods, motorcycles and memories to share.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Greta Slagle of Coos Bay; daughter, Nicole Gaddis and husband, Chris of Myrtle Creek; son, Scott Slagle of Coos Bay; granddaughters, Chloe and Jenna Gaddis of Myrtle Creek; and brother, Mark Slagle of Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
