Rex Ray Ring
February 7, 1946 – October 28, 2019
A chapel funeral service for Rex Ray Ring, 73, of Coos Bay will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay with pastor Trevor Hefner of the Family Life Center Church of God, officiating. A graveside will follow the service at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd. in Coos Bay.
Rex was born Feb. 7, 1946 in Siletz, Oregon to Raymond and Adeline (Lanegan) Ring, joining his older brother, Michael. On Oct. 28, 2019 the Lord took our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to be with Him.
Rex went to a small Adventist elementary school where his mother taught. After completing grade school, he went to Milo, a boarding school. He enjoyed school and was an outstanding student. Rex graduated from Milo Adventist Academy in 1966. He was accepted into Oregon State, but quickly chose to go into the military instead.
He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. While there, he met and married Elia Resendez. He was then stationed at West Point Military Academy in New York. He returned to San Antonio just in time to deliver his first son.
Alongside his wife and son, Rex moved back to Oregon. They settled in Coos Bay in 1968. He added two more boys. Rex divorced in 1982.
He married Jeannie Grantham April 16, 1983 and gained a stepson. He was always an amazing father.
Rex enjoyed reading Westerns and collecting baseball cards. He loved the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, and of course the Bulldogs! He was a member of the Booster Club for years. Rex helped with wrestling events and racing. He was a member of Mark Ingersoll Racing Team and loved every second of it.
Rex is survived by his wife, Jeannie Ring; sons, Rex Ring and wife Michele, Richard Ring, Ron Ring and wife Johnnie; stepson, Mark Cossette; many nieces, nephews; amazing grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Adeline; and his brother, Mickey.
The family wishes to thank Bay Area Hospital, Dr. Frank, Dr. Ravuri, and their staff for their amazing care.
