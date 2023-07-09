Less than a year into shooting competitively, Bandon Gun Club member Jaime White is
taking home Rookie of the Year and State Championship Trapshooting titles.
White said he joined the Bandon Gun Club to pick up a hobby in his retirement. Although
he has experience with hunting with rifles, White had never tried TRAP shooting.
“My wife and I both shoot, so it's something we can do together and we both enjoy it,” he
said. “We started by shooting pistols. Then we see everybody out there shooting shotguns,
so we decided to try that. Then, I decided I wanted to try the trap.”
Trapshooting is a specific form of clay target shooting, and is a game of movement,
action and split-second timing. It requires the accuracy and skill to repeatedly aim, fire
and break discs as they fly through the air.
The 63-year-old Bandon resident said when he first started trapshooting, he wasn’t very
good at it. But he kept practicing and decided he wanted to shoot competitively.
“It just went on from there,” he said.
When he first started shooting competitively in early January, White said he was hitting
about 60 out of a 100 targets.
“When I just got done at Medford, I shot 200 straight for the state championship,” he said.
White will be heading to Olympia, Wash. to compete against trap shooters from eight different
states in an effort to pick up a Rookie of the Year title with the Pacific International Trap
Shooting Association (PITA).
“I don't know why, but there is something in me that drives me to get better and I just want
to see how far it will go,” he said.
Trapshootings’ continual growth and expanding popularity is due to the fact that people
of all ages, incomes and abilities can compete, according to the Amateur Trapshooting
Association.
White said when he was in Klamath Falls, he was beat by a female who was in the third
grade, and he has shot with a man in his nineties.
“I think I'm pretty close to being the oldest rookie of the year ever,” White said.
The Bandon Gun Club member said the people involved in the organization have a lot of
fun.
“We have a lot of young kids, from third-grade to high school shooting out there,” he said.
“We are hoping to get more of the younger crowd started.”
If someone is interested in trying out the Bandon Gun Club, they can get a sponsorship
from a member to try it out, and learn about the safety rules.
“We’d like to see new members. It doesn't matter what age, they can come on out,” he said.
“We have everything you really need to get started if it's something you want to do.”
The Bandon Gun Club is located at 88771 Trap Club Ln in Bandon, OR 97411. More
information about the organization can be found at bandongunclub.org.
