Almost since it’s opening, Bandon Dunes has received rave reviews from golf industry publications.
The accolades actually started before the course opened. One magazine heralded Bandon Dunes as a top-10 course in the United States before its coming out party.
Bandon Dunes made its debut on Golf Digest’s top 100 courses in the world in 1999, the year it opened, and was listed as No. 3 in the magazine’s list of top 100 courses you can play (public courses) in only its second year.
Pacific Dunes surpassed Bandon Dunes on that list two years later, a year after it opened, and has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 every list since.
Golf Magazine also has ranked Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes and Old Macdonald among its top 100 courses in the world. Bandon Dunes (currently No. 65) and Pacific Dunes (No. 26) have been on that list every time they have been eligible (Golf Magazine updates its lists every two years) and Pacific Dunes reached as high as No. 13 in 2005 and 2007.
Golfweek and Golf Digest both also have ranked all the courses on their various lists. Golf Digest currently ranks all four among the top 14 public courses in the United States while Golfweek ranks all four among the top 10 resort courses in the country.
And Golf Digest ranks Bandon Dunes as the top resort in the United States.
Here are the current rankings for the courses, according to those publications:
Bandon Dunes: No. 36 America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses (Golf Digest); No. 7 Top 100 Public Courses (Golf Digest); No. 35 Top 100 Courses in the United States (Golf Magazine); No. 65 Top 100 Courses in the World (Golf Magazine); No. 8 Top 100 Courses You Can Play (Golf Magazine); No. 8 Top 100 Modern Courses (Golfweek Magazine); No. 6 Top Resort Courses (Golfweek Magazine)
Pacific Dunes: No. 17 America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses (Golf Digest); No. 2 Top 100 Public Courses (Golf Digest); No. 14 Top 100 Courses in the United States (Golf Magazine); No. 26 Top 100 Courses in the World (Golf Magazine); No. 2 Top 100 Courses You Can Play (Golf Magazine); No. 2 Top 100 Modern Courses (Golfweek Magazine); No. 2 Top Resort Courses (Golfweek Magazine)
Bandon Trails: No. 69 America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses (Golf Digest); No. 14 Top 100 Public Courses (Golf Digest); No. 50 Top 100 Courses in the United States (Golf Magazine); No. 12 Top 100 Courses You Can Play (Golf Magazine); No. 17 Top 100 Modern Golf Courses (Golfweek Magazine); No. 9 Top Resort Courses (Golfweek Magazine)
Old Macdonald: No. 47 America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses (Golf Digest); No. 10 Top 100 Public Courses (Golf Digest); No. 48 Top 100 courses in the United States (Golf Magazine); No. 11 Top 100 Courses You Can Play (Golf Magazine); No. 5 Top 100 Modern Courses (Golfweek Magazine); No. 4 Top Resort Courses (Golfweek Magazine)