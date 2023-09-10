Join pianist David Nevue on Sunday, September 24, at 3 p.m. for an afternoon of piano music at Bay Area Nazarene Church, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend. The concert is a benefit for Kingsview Christian School. There is a suggested donation of $20/person at the door for the event.
An award-winning, internationally recognized recording artist, David Nevue’s music has received a remarkable 1.7 billion spins on Pandora Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Alexa, and other streaming services. He’s released 17 albums of his original works and arrangements, including his latest, In the Soft Light of Grace, which reached #1 on both Amazon.com and iTunes for his genre.
Nevue was born and raised in Coos Bay, where he attended Blossom Gulch Elementary and Millicoma Middle School before his family moved to Colorado when he was 12.
“All my childhood memories are in the Bay Area,” he says. “I lived on 4th Street, right across the street from the church I grew up in, the ‘Bay Area Church of the Nazarene’ (at the time located at 4th and Ingersoll). When construction began on the North Bend location in the mid-1970s, my dad let me “help” construct what would become the baptismal. Our family enjoyed worshipping in the “new” North Bend church builidng for a couple years before we moved away. I even took my first piano lessons there,” he says.
Nevue moved back to Oregon in 1983 to attend George Fox University in Newberg, and now lives in Eugene, where he’s built a career as a musician and music business entrepreneur. He’s toured the country as a pianist for the last two decades, founded a successful internet radio broadcast, and been featured in both Rolling Stone magazine and the Wall Street Journal. However, there’s one thing he’s never had the opportunity to do: play a concert for the church he grew up in.
“I’ve come full circle,” Nevue says, “When our family moved away, I didn’t even own my own piano. Now, 45 years later, what a blessing to return to share my life’s work with my original church family!”
For this performance, Nevue will be playing a selection of his most popular works, personal favorites, and a few of his popular hymn arrangements. Throughout the concert, he’ll share the stories behind the songs, and give insight into the music and the inspiration behind them.
He hopes to see many old friends, neighbors, and former church acquaintances at the show.
“This will be as close as I ever come to going back in time,” he muses.
To learn more about David Nevue, visit his web site at www.DavidNevue.com or look him up on YouTube or your favorite music streaming app.
For information on this concert to benefit Kingsview Christian School, contact
Kingview Christian School
