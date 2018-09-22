BANDON — The Bandon Historical Society will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the 1936 Bandon Fire with a program at the museum Sunday, Sept. 23. The museum will open at noon for the free event, courtesy of the Bandon Inn. The program will begin at 2 p.m.
Bandon mayor and historical society volunteer Mary Schamehorn will moderate the museum’s Fire program.
"We've told this story many times, but always learn something new to share," said museum board president Jim Proehl. "The program is fashioned to be of interest both to those who are learning about the fire for the first time and those who are steeped in the story."
Fire survivors have been invited and will be recognized and invited to share their memories. The program will be rich in photographs.
"We especially invite anyone whose life or family was touched by the 1936 fire," Proehl said.
Those attending are advised that seating is limited.
“The forest fires around the Northwest and California again this summer makes the story of the Bandon Fire a little more immediate,” Proehl added.
This year’s fire anniversary program will include excerpts from "Bandon Burns!" a staged reading by three members of The Gaels, a local theater company. "Bandon Burns!" is a play adapted by local playwright Neal Davis from a book published by the Bandon Historical Society. The book contains first-hand accounts of the 1936 fire. It was staged last September at the Bandon Library.The Gaels will reprise "Bandon Burns!" in one performance set for 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Sprague Theater.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. Regular museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.