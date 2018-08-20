THINGS TO DO
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Drop-In Shots for Tots & Teens 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Health & Wellness, 1975 McPherson St., North Bend. Available to ages 0-18 free.
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Hughes House Living History 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Blanco Light Station between mileposts 296-297, Cape Blanco. Meet Jane Hughes and her family and friends.
Live Music with BuzzKrill 11 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Oregon Health Plan Assistance 3-6 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. Coast Community Health Center will provide help with a certified assister.
The Hub's Library Futures "Task Force" Meeting 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Q&A with The Hub, library supporters.
Live Music with Olivia Awbry 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Annual Walk for Life 5-7 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Coos County Pregnancy Resource Center's annual walk starts at the amphitheater with registration. Live music, barbecue and fellowship. 541-267-5204
Community Chorus of Florence Oregon Registration 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 US Highway 101, Florence. Rehearsals will continue Thursdays until December Christmas concerts. communitychorusflorenceoregon.org
The Wizard of Oz Musical 7 p.m., Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets $13-15. www.bandonplayhouse.org
Live Music by Four Shillings Short 7-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin, will perform Celtic, Medieval and Renaissance music on 30 world instruments. http://northbendoregon.us/library
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon Garage Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., William J Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay. Proceeds go to the club. 541-267-3635
Reedsport Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fifth and Highway 38, Reedsport. www.facebook.com/ReedsportFarmersMarket
Old Town Marketplace 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon.
Music on the Corner: MetroGnomes noon-1 p.m., corner lot at Fourth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Bring a lunch, bring a chair & bring a friend.
The Magic & Illusion of Steve Schieszer 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. General admission, $7, VIP seating $10.
National Doggy Day Doggy Circus 3 p.m., Baycrest Memory Care, 955 Kentuck Ave., Coos Bay. Old fashioned circus treats: popcorn, peanuts, soft pretzels.
Kool Coastal Nights Vehicle Registration 3-6 p.m., Phillip Boe Park, Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay. www.koolcoastalnights.com
Alive After Five 5-7:30 p.m., Old Town Bandon. Wine walk, root beer floats, hot dogs, old American cars.
Live Music with Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers 6:30-8 p.m., Bullards Beach State Park Amphitheater, 52470 US Highway 101, Bandon. Free but donations appreciated. Bug repellent suggested.
Live Music with Heart & Storm 8-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport.
Champagne Art Opening: Shayla Van Tassel 7 p.m.,So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Music from Free Sex.
Summer Music Nights 7 p.m., C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts, 3120 US Highway 101, Florence. Ticket $15 for Down a Classic Country Road. 541-999-9671 or www.poisonpenpalyers.com
The Wizard of Oz Musical 7 p.m., Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets $13-15. www.bandonplayhouse.org
Live Music by Four Shilling Short 7-8:30 p.m., Port Orford Library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford. Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin, will perform Celtic, Folk and World music. www.polibrary.org
Live Music with Bobby Lindstrom 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Kool Coastal Nights Show 'N' Shine 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Phillip Boe Park, Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay. Registration, vendors, poker walk, music and cruise. www.koolcoastalnights.com
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Co-op parking lot at Eighth Street and US Highway 101, Port Orford.
26th Annual Clothing Give-away 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Bend Church of Chirst, 2761 Broadway, North Bend.
Back Pack Give-away 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gib's RV Superstore, 1845 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. 96 Backpacks filled with school supplies will be give to local children.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon Garage Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., William J Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay. Proceeds go to the club. 541-267-3635
35th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Central Avenue, Coos Bay. 10 a.m. Michael Wesley Hughes; 11 a.m. The Clamdiggers; noon Community Drum Circle; 2 p.m. Bay Area Teen Idol; 4 p.m. Toyz. http://coosbaydowntown.org
Old Town Marketplace 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon.
Blackberry Arts Free Admission 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Special 30 minute Zentangle classes with Rosie Hill.
Southwestern Oregon Preppers Meeting noon, Bullards Beach State Park, 52470 US Highway 101, Bandon. Meeting starts with Q&A. Topic: Skills building. Bug out bag inspection. meetup.com
Corvettes on the Bay Show 'N' Shine noon-1 p.m., Ken Ware Chevrolet, 1595 Newmark, North Bend. www.pacificcoastcorvetteclub.org
Meet & Greet the Artist noon-4 p.m., Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St., Bandon. Featured Artist: Ava Richey, painting on Yupo.
Operation KidSafe Regional Child Safety Day noon-4 p.m., Coos Bay Toyota, 2001 N Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. Age 1 or older and special needs individuals are encouraged to attend. Photos and ink-less fingerprints will be put on a sheet for parents. Tips will be offered for family safety action plan. www.coosbaytoyota.com
A Celebration of Ireland with Four Shillings Short 2-4 p.m., Curry Public Library, 94341 Third St., Gold Beach. Music, stories and poetry from the Irish tradition. www.currypubliclibrary.org
15th Annual Family Festival 2-5 p.m., Reedsport Foursquare Church, 2900 Frontage Road, Reedsport. Event to help kids get ready for school.
Live Music with Rogue Rebellion 3 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Back to School Party 4-8 p.m., North Bend Middle School, 1500 16th St., North Bend. For incoming students and their families. Backpacks with supplies, pizza, haircuts and more. 916-747-4897
Music in the Park 6-9 p.m., City Park, 1200 11th Street SW, Bandon. Live music with Rogue Rebellion, food and beverages. Bring chairs and blankets. https://greaterbandon.org
Marshfield High School Class of 2007 Reunion 7 p.m., Walt's Pourhouse, 1088 N Seventh St., Coos Bay. School tours meet at 11 a.m. at the flagpole. 541-808-1233
Melodrama 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. The Perilous Passing of Prudence Proudwell or A Gold Mine in the Bush is Worth Two in the Hand. Tickets: $5-12.50, available by calling 541-369-4563 or online at http://sawdusttheatre.tix.com.
Live Music with The Clamdiggers 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. www.theclamdiggersband.com
Summer Music Nights 7 p.m., C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts, 3120 US Highway 101, Florence. Ticket $15 for Rat Pack & All That. 541-999-9671 or www.poisonpenpalyers.com
The Wizard of Oz Musical 7 p.m., Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets $13-15. www.bandonplayhouse.org
Live Music with Strange Brew Band 7-10 .m., Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. Cover: $5 to members, $7 to nonmembers.
Bandon Ballroom Dance 7:30 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, Highway 42 S. and Ohio, Bandon. All ages and levels of dancers welcome. Suggested donation $3.