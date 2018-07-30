The Young Brave Football Camp will be held Tuesday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Reedsport football field.
Students in third through fifth grade will have camp from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while those in sixth through eighth grade will have camp from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Students can sign up one hour before their camp starts on Aug. 7.
The Reedsport coaching staff will be instructing the students and members of Reedsport’s varsity football team will be leading the drills and demonstrating proper fundamentals and techniques.
The cost to participate is $25 per student and each camp member will receive a camp T-shirt at the end of the three days.
Reedsport also still is looking for volunteer coaches for two youth football teams, one in the third-fourth grade age group and the other for a fifth- and sixth-grade team.
For more information on the camp or the youth program, contact coach Boe Pickett by email at bpickett@reedsport.k12.or.us.