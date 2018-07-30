Because of ongoing repairs in the gymnasium at Reedsport Community Charter School, the Reedsport volleyball team will be beginning its season preparations in the Reedsport Community Center.
The squad is holding its team camp this week and will participate in the annual Sports Performance Team Camp next week. The Sports Performance Camp costs $225 and is an intense week with 25 hours of training in nine sessions.
Official practice starts on Aug. 13, with the junior varsity players practicing at 2 p.m. and the varsity at 4.
For more information, contact coach James Hixenbaugh by phone at 541-662-0622 or by email at jhixenbaugh@reedsport.k12.or.us.