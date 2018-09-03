Reedsport’s volleyball team had hoped to be back in its gym by the opening of school Tuesday.
Instead, continued delays in work on the gymnasium have put the chances of Reedsport getting to play its annual Les Schwab Tournament at home in jeopardy.
The eight-team tournament, which usually includes several of the top small-school programs in the state, is scheduled for Saturday. At press time, the location of the tournament had not been finalized, with the chance it might be moved to one of the two high schools in the Bay Area.
Reedsport opened the season with a loss at South Umpqua last week, falling 25-13, 25-8, 25-10, though the Brave still haven’t had the use of a facility with a normal ceiling.
Prior to this week’s tournament, Reedsport opens league play at Coquille on Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. match. The Brave also faces Glide after the match with the Red Devils.
Next week, Reedsport is scheduled to visit Waldport on Tuesday and host Gold Beach on Thursday in two more Sunset Conference matches.
Reedsport opens against St. Mary’s of Medford in the Les Schwab tournament.
Others in the event are Lost River, Weston-McEwen, Grant Union, North Douglas and Coquille.