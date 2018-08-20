The Reedsport football team will be road warriors this season as the Brave try to reach the playoffs again, while a number of tournaments highlight the schedule for the volleyball team.
The football team plays six of its nine games on the road, including four of the five nonleague games.
Reedsport opens the season Aug. 31 with a trip up the coast to Neah-Kah-Nie. The Brave are home Sept. 7 to face Oakland, then on the road against Glide (Sept. 14) and Illinois Valley (Sept. 21) before opening league play Sept. 28 at Toledo. Three of the five games come against Special District 5 (the Southern Cascade League), including the team’s crossover game at Rogue River on Oct. 26 to close the regular season. Because each league has five teams, one has a bye in the league schedule each week, so the two leagues agreed to match up their bye weeks.
Reedsport’s volleyball team gets its schedule started on Friday in the Marshfield jamboree. The Brave had been planning to host a jamboree Thursday, but the gym will not be ready in time.
Reedsport’s junior varsity team will travel to Hidden Valley for a tournament Saturday, one of two chances the JV team will have for tournaments during the season.
Reedsport only has one regular match before the league opener, which has been pushed up a week this year since Coquille has dropped down to the Sunset Conference, making it a seven-team league and creating the situation, like football, where one team has a bye each date of league play.
The Brave open the league season at Coquille on Sept. 6 and also will play Glide at Coquille later that same evening.
Reedsport’s first home tournament, the Les Schwab Invitational, is Sept. 8 and the Braves Booster Club tournament is the following weekend.
Reedsport also is in tournaments Sept. 29 (at Rogue River) and Oct. 13 (at Marshfield).
The cross country team opens the season Sept. 6 at the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational at Cascade High School in Turner.
The team has three meets on the South Coast: The annual Prefontaine Memorial Run in Coos Bay on Sept. 15, the North Bend Tugman Invitational on Sept. 19 and the Run for the Brownies on Oct. 18 in Florence.
That fun meet is the last one before the district meet at Rogue River on Oct. 25.
In cross country this year, Class 3A has been separated out for boys, while girls remains a Class 3A-2A-1A classification.
Football
Aug. 31 @ Neah-Kah-Nie
Sept. 7 Oakland
Sept. 14 @ Glide
Sept. 21 @ Illinois Valley
*Sept. 28 @ Toledo
*Oct. 5 Coquille
*Oct. 12 @ Gold Beach
*Oct. 19 Bandon
Oct. 26 @ Rogue River
*League Game
Volleyball
Aug. 24 @ Marshfield Jamboree
Aug. 25 JV at Hidden Valley Tourney
Aug. 27 @ South Umpqua
*Sept. 6 @ Coquille
Sept. 6 vs. Glide (at Coquille)
Sept. 8 Les Schwab Tournament
*Sept. 11 @ Waldport
*Sept. 13 Gold Beach
Sept. 15 Braves Booster Club Tournament
*Sept. 18 Toledo
*Sept. 20 Myrtle Point
*Sept. 27 @ Gold Beach
Sept. 29 McKenzie Tournament
*Oct. 2 Bandon
*Oct. 4 Coquille
Oct. 6 JV at Cottage Grove Tourney
*Oct. 8 Waldport
*Oct. 10 @ Myrtle Point
Oct. 13 Marshfield Tournament
*Oct. 18 @ Toledo
*Oct. 22 @ Bandon
*Sunset Conference Game
Cross Country
Sept. 6 Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational (at Turner)
Sept. 12 Acorn Gully Chase (at Oakland)
Sept. 15 Prefontaine Memorial Run (at Coos Bay)
Sept. 19 North Bend Tugman Invitational
Sept. 21 Champs Invite (at Lebanon)
Sept. 27 King of the Hill (at Eugene)
Oct. 17 Umpqua Last Chance Meet (at Roseburg)
Oct. 18 The Run for the Brownies (at Florence)
Oct. 25 District Meet (at Rogue River)
Oct. 27 Pacific Northwest Championships (at Salem)
Nov. 3 State Meet (at Eugene)