Like the annual return of Chinook salmon to the Umpqua River, the start of September marks the annual Salmon Derby hosted by the Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP.
The derby is held over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3. Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 per boat (three or more anglers) and are available in advance at Ace Hardware in Reedsport and Stockade Market in Winchester Bay or each morning of the derby at the East Boat Launch in Winchester Bay and the new Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch in downtown Reedsport.
Derby hours are daylight to 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 and daylight to noon on Sept. 3, Labor Day.
The Chinook salmon begin their trek back to the river about the start of August. Because they are going from the ocean and its temperatures in the mid-50s into the river with its temperatures in the 70s, the fish often linger in the lower part of the river while acclimating to the higher temperatures.
Thousands of wild Chinook are joined by 2,000 or more STEP Chinook that have been raised and released as smolts into Winchester Bay by the group of dedicated anglers who give back to the sport they love as volunteers for the group.
The top prize in the salmon derby is $500 for the largest salmon (by weight) caught in the derby.
In addition, a $150 prize will be given for the largest salmon caught each day. A $100 prize will be awarded for the smallest legal salmon caught in the derby.
The prizes will be presented starting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, at the Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center.
Raffle drawing will be held for prizes including fishing and outdoor gear valued at $1,350 donated by Sportsman’s Warehouse, a $750 fishing kayak donated by Next Adventure and other prizes including guided fishing trips, gift certificates and merchandise donated by local merchants.
For additional information, call Rick Rockholt at 541-613-0589 or email Umpqua.rock@charter.net.