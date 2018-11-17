Try 1 month for 99¢

Reedsport’s wrestling team will have an aggressive schedule including eight invitational tournaments.

The Brave open the season Dec. 1 in the Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide and also compete in the Myrtle Point Rotary Invitational on Dec. 15 and the Bay City Duals on Jan. 26.

Reedsport’s only home match is a league dual that also includes Crow, Glide and Oakland on Jan. 24.

Reedsport also will be on the South Coast on Dec. 18 for the Central Coast Challenge with Siuslaw and host North Bend.

The school’s winter sports teams are in their second week of practice this week.

The basketball teams open their season Nov. 30 at Oakland and play their first home games Dec. 4 at Glide.

Reedsport Wrestling

Dec. 1 Willie Wilkinson Memorial, Gide

Dec. 8 Springfield Invitational

Dec. 15 Myrtle Point Rotary Invitational

Dec. 18 Central Coast Challenge at North Bend

Dec. 20 At Sweet Home

Dec. 28 NW Duals at Albany

Jan. 5 Alsea Bay Classic at Waldport

Jan. 10 League dual at Crow

Jan. 12 Junction City Invitational

Jan. 18-19 Oregon Classic at Redmond

Jan. 24 League dual at Reedsport

Jan. 26 Bay City Duals at Marshfield

Jan. 31 League dual at Oakridge

Feb. 7 League dual at Oakridge

Feb. 15-16 District meet at Central Linn

Reedsport Basketball

Nov. 30 @ Oakland

Dec. 4 Glide

Dec. 7-8 @ Winter Lake Classic (Coquille)

Dec. 19 @ Butte Falls

Dec. 20 Mapleton

Dec. 27 @ Siuslaw

Dec. 28 @ Rogue River

*Jan. 3 @ Bandon

*Jan. 5 Coquille

*Jan. 8 @ Waldport

*Jan. 11 Gold Beach

*Jan. 15 Toledo

*Jan. 18 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 25 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 29 Bandon

*Feb. 1 @ Coquille

*Feb. 5 Waldport

*Feb. 8 Myrtle Point

*Feb. 14 @ Toledo

*Denotes Sunset Conference game

