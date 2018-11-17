Reedsport’s wrestling team will have an aggressive schedule including eight invitational tournaments.
The Brave open the season Dec. 1 in the Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide and also compete in the Myrtle Point Rotary Invitational on Dec. 15 and the Bay City Duals on Jan. 26.
Reedsport’s only home match is a league dual that also includes Crow, Glide and Oakland on Jan. 24.
Reedsport also will be on the South Coast on Dec. 18 for the Central Coast Challenge with Siuslaw and host North Bend.
The school’s winter sports teams are in their second week of practice this week.
The basketball teams open their season Nov. 30 at Oakland and play their first home games Dec. 4 at Glide.
Reedsport Wrestling
Dec. 1 Willie Wilkinson Memorial, Gide
Dec. 8 Springfield Invitational
Dec. 15 Myrtle Point Rotary Invitational
Dec. 18 Central Coast Challenge at North Bend
Dec. 20 At Sweet Home
Dec. 28 NW Duals at Albany
Jan. 5 Alsea Bay Classic at Waldport
Jan. 10 League dual at Crow
Jan. 12 Junction City Invitational
Jan. 18-19 Oregon Classic at Redmond
Jan. 24 League dual at Reedsport
Jan. 26 Bay City Duals at Marshfield
Jan. 31 League dual at Oakridge
Feb. 7 League dual at Oakridge
Feb. 15-16 District meet at Central Linn
Reedsport Basketball
Nov. 30 @ Oakland
Dec. 4 Glide
Dec. 7-8 @ Winter Lake Classic (Coquille)
Dec. 19 @ Butte Falls
Dec. 20 Mapleton
Dec. 27 @ Siuslaw
Dec. 28 @ Rogue River
*Jan. 3 @ Bandon
*Jan. 5 Coquille
*Jan. 8 @ Waldport
*Jan. 11 Gold Beach
*Jan. 15 Toledo
*Jan. 18 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 25 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 29 Bandon
*Feb. 1 @ Coquille
*Feb. 5 Waldport
*Feb. 8 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 14 @ Toledo
*Denotes Sunset Conference game