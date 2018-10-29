The Reedsport wrestling team will be collecting items this week to deliver to Goodwill as a fundraiser for the program.
The team will have a Goodwill trailer in the back parking lot at Reedsport Community Charter School for donated items. The team is paid by the pound for items that are donated.
Wrestlers will be available to collect items from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
People who have items that need to be picked up can contact coach Bo Hampton at 541-217-1148 to make arrangements.
Mat Club
The Reedsport Mat Club starts practice this week.
The club will practice at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays.
The club is for students ages 4 to 18.
For more information, contact Bo Hampton at 541-217-1148.