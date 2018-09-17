Reedsport’s volleyball team went from no wins to two league wins and a tournament victory in the span of five days last week.
After the season started with several losses, the Brave finally broke through with a win at Waldport, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Makenzie Seeley had nine assists, Riley Wright had eight kills and two blocks, and Jenna Corcoran had six aces.
Reedsport followed that up with a 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 win over Gold Beach.
Corcoran had six aces, two assists and four digs in the win. Seeley had 17 assists, a kill and five aces; Wright had 10 kills and three stuff blocks; and Alyssa Neves had six kills and an ace.
That set the Brave up for the 29th Reedsport Invitiational, hosted by the Reedsport Braves Boosters.
The eight-team event was set up in a pool format in the morning and a bracket for the top four teams.
Reedsport swept its pool matches, beating Oakland 25-6, 25-22; topping Gold Beach 25-9, 25-21; and beating Riddle 25-10, 25-8.
In the semifinals, Reedsport beat Bandon 25-7, 21-25, 18-16. Then Reedsport beat Elkton in the championship match for the second straight year, topping the Elks 25-10, 25-13.
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said that aside from the semifinal against Bandon, the Braves were strong all day, and he credited the Tigers for putting up a good fight.
“We played well,” he said. “Bandon played really well. It was good to get over the hump.”
For the day, Yesenia Velazquez had 18 aces and 23 digs and Divinity Farris had 15 aces. Seeley had 52 assists, four aces and five kills. Wright had 20 kills and three stuff blocks. Neves finished with 10 kills and five aces. Corcoran had 13 aces, five assists and six kills.
Reedsport had a big match Tuesday against Toledo, which had not yet lost in league play (results were not available by press time). Reedsport also is at Myrtle Point on Thursday and then has its bye for the first round of league play next Tuesday.