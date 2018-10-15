Reedsport’s volleyball team is on the verge of another trip to the Class 2A playoffs.
The Brave entered the week with a one-game advantage on Toledo in the loss column and the benefit that the Boomers still must play league-leading Coquille.
Reedsport was 8-2 after an earlier loss to Bandon became a win when the Tigers were forced to forfeit because of use of a player in too many sets between the junior varsity and varsity matches during their earlier meeting.
Toledo entered the week 6-3. The top two teams advance to the Class 2A playoffs.
Reedsport was set to visit the Boomers on Thursday before finishing the regular season at Bandon next Monday. Toledo finishes the season at Coquille.
“The last two games are big for us,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “We’d like to go on the road and get two wins before the playoffs, if we get there.”
Reedsport built up momentum for its two big road matches with a good showing at the Marshfield Invitational, where the Brave and Coquille were the only two Class 2A schools and there were schools up to Class 6A in size.
Hixenbaugh said the Brave played well in the morning Saturday, despite being swept in all their pool matches — by Creswell, Astoria and Siuslaw.
In the afternoon bracket, the Brave beat Siuslaw before losing to Coquille in the consolation semifinals. Reedsport was holding its own with the Red Devils in the first set before Yesenia Velazquez went down with a turned ankle, Hixenbaugh said.
During the Marshfield tournament, Alyssa Neves had 11 kills, four aces and five digs. Riley Wright had nine kills and 10 stuff blocks. Velazquez had 17 digs, five aces and a kill. Divinity Farris had six aces and nine digs and Jenna Corcoran also had six aces.
Reedsport also won both its league matches last week, over Waldport and Myrtle Point, the latter on Senior Night.
