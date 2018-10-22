Reedsport’s volleyball team is back in the playoffs after finishing second in the Sunset Conference.
The Brave beat Bandon in four sets Monday. When Toledo lost to Coquille the same night, the league standings were set.
The playoff brackets weren’t finalized until after press time, but Reedsport appeared to be headed to Grant Union on Saturday in the playoffs for a spot in the state tournament at Redmond.
“We’ll go out and do the best we can do,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said, adding that the experience will be good for the younger players on the team who will be back next year.
“It will show the girls how important it is to win league and not go on the road,” Hixenbaugh said.
The players are looking forward to the trip and the experience.
“We’re excited to go play anyone,” Riley Wright said.
“The trips are fun,” added Jenna Corcoran. “It’s good team bonding.”
It’s also a reward for Reedsport’s season, which has included much improvement along the way.
On Monday, they were strong in three of the four sets in a 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 25-9 victory.
“The second set, we looked dead,” Makenzie Seeley said. “We weren’t talking at all.”
But Reedsport quickly picked up the intensity.
“When we pick it up, we’re good,” Seeley said.
A big key was the on-court communication.
“Communication was one of our struggles (earlier in the season),” Wright said. “We’ve been doing better.”
Three other strengths Monday were the team’s serving and serve receive and its improved offense.
Reedsport had 14 aces Monday, including six by Yesenia Velazquez, four by Divinity Farris and two each by Seeley and Erin Sharp. Meanwhile, the Brave allowed the Tigers only three aces outside the disastrous second set.
Defensively, Velazquez had 18 digs and Seeley, Farris and Aubree Rohde all had at least five.
Meanwhile, the hitting was really good the final two league matches, also including a five-set loss to Toledo last week, when Hixenbaugh moved Corcoran to outside hitter opposite Alyssa Neves for the first time.
The two combined for 37 kills against the Boomers, when Seeley had 41 assists.
On Monday, Corcoran had seven kills and Wright had six kills and four stuff blocks from her middle blocker position.
“We had really good hitting against Toledo,” Seeley said. “They are picking it up.”
Unfortunately, Reedsport lost the match in Toledo after leading 14-8 in the fifth set, giving up eight straight points to end the match.
The Brave were relieved to finish off Monday’s win and clinch the playoff spot.
“We’re there,” Hixenbaugh said of the playoffs. “That was our goal.”