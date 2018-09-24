Reedsport’s volleyball team has gotten onto a roll.
The Brave won both their Sunset Conference matches last week, giving the team a four-match winning streak in league play.
First, Reedsport handed Toledo its first league loss, sweeping the visiting Boomers 28-26, 25-20, 25-20.
Reedsport had to rally from a deficit in the third set, but generally had a strong match.
“We played extremely well,” coach James Hixenbaugh said.
Alyssa Neves had a good all-around match for Reedsport with 12 kills, three aces and four digs. Makenzie Seeley had 22 assists, two aces and three digs. Riley Wright had eight kills and two stuff blocks. Cheyenne McCart had eight digs and two aces.
The win could be important later in the league race, with Coquille expected to win the title and the Sunset Conference, like every other Class 2A league, getting two guaranteed playoff spots — the final four decided by power rankings. The Brave were up to 14th in the rankings after their recent run of success.
On Thursday, Reedsport won at Myrtle Point 25-16, 25-14, 25-22.
Wright had six kills and five blocks for the Brave. Seeley had 20 assists and Neves and Jordan Priest had five kills each.
Reedsport had its bye for the first round of Sunset Conference play on Tuesday, but filled the void with a good match Monday at Gaston, co-leaders of the Northwest League and the No. 11 team in the rankings (results were not available by press time).
Reedsport is at Gold Beach on Thursday and at the McKenzie Tournament on Saturday before starting a stretch of four straight home league matches Tuesday against Bandon.