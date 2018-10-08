The Reedsport volleyball team got a much-needed win Monday, sweeping visiting Waldport 25-10, 25-21, 25-10 to stay in second place in the Sunset Conference standings.
The victory was important after the Brave lost both matches last week, to Coquille and Bandon.
Now Reedsport is preparing for its final home match, Wednesday against Myrtle Point.
“Then the big week is next week, when we have Toledo and Bandon away,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said.
Reedsport has its second-half bye next Tuesday before visiting Toledo on Thursday and then Bandon on Monday, Oct. 22, to finish the regular season.
Reedsport improved to 6-3 with Monday’s win, just in front of Toledo (5-3) and Bandon (5-4) in the race for second place and the league’s second berth to the state playoffs. Coquille has clinched a share of the league title and both Toledo and Bandon still also have to play the Red Devils.
In Monday’s win, Reedsport used strong serving to keep the Irish off balance all night. Divinity Farris had nine aces and the rest of the team contributed a number more.
Makenzie Seeley had 20 assists, Riley Wright had nine kills and a stuff block and Yesenia Velazquez had six digs and four kills.
Reedsport bounced back from last week, when surging Bandon edged the Brave in five sets, winning the fifth set 15-13. Seeley had 22 assists while Wright had 11 kills, two stuff blocks and two aces. Alyssa Neves had 11 kills and two aces and Velazquez had nine digs and two aces.
Coquille swept the Brave 25-14, 25-8, 25-14. Seeley had nine assists and Velazquez nine aces.
Wednesday’s match against Myrtle Point also is senior night, when the Brave will honor their five seniors — Neves, Jordan Priest, Taylor Joy, Erin Sharp and Paige Hausmann-Noel.
Before the final big league matches, Reedsport also has the Marshfield Invitational on Saturday, when the Brave likely will go against a number of strong teams from larger schools.
“It’s a great tune-up,” HIxenbaugh said. “We will do the best we can do.”
Hixenbaugh also will get to try different lineups as the team gets ready for the big matches next week.
“It’s good because you can look at people,” he said.