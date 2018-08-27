The parking lot behind Reedsport Community Charter School's gym is half fenced in, providing an area for construction workers to have some space with which to work.
During last year’s winter season, the Reedsport gym was condemned due to rotted ceiling beams, and they’re in the process of being replaced. The thing is, the volleyball team needs the space and is stuck practicing in the smaller, shorter-roofed Reedsport Community Center throughout the lead up to the season.
“We’re gonna get our gym back first day of school (September 4),” Brave coach James Hixenbaugh said. “We’re excited about that.”
It’s not the most ideal scenario, but one that nobody can do anything about.
Hixenbaugh is the schools’ athletic director and clearly understands the importance of a safe, structurally sound roof.
But he’s also a volleyball coach and understands what a lower-than-usual ceiling can mean. Mostly, it means difficulty for a volleyball team.
High ceilings are preferred in volleyball so they don't interfere with play. Ceilings are technically in play and can affect the trajectory of passes or digs, turning a good pass or dig into a point for the other team or vice-versa.
“When we do serve-receive drills, a lot of times the ball’s banging off the ceiling (and it) would’ve been a good pass in a regular gym, but was not a good pass in that,” Hixenbaugh said.
Hixenbaugh, though, hopes the low roof can act as an advantage, as a tool for improvement.
In basketball, companies making things that can be attached to rims, making baskets exceedingly more difficult to make. It’s designed to make a player a better shooter by perfecting the arc and force used to shoot a ball. It makes players better shooters.
Hixenbaugh is hoping for the same phenomenon with his young volleyball team. With the low roof, passes need to be made with a special focus, one that minds the height of it.
“I think definitely in the long run it’s gonna help us,” Hixenbaugh said. “It’s just affecting the other aspects of the game. We can’t get the set, we can’t get the hit, but passing’s more important thing in my eyes. I think they’ll benefit from it."
Reedsport got to see its progress during a jamboree last Friday at Marshfield and opened the season Monday with a nonleague match at South Umpqua (results were not available).
At the jamboree, Reedsport wass trying to establish its young roster. Hixenbaugh is using lots of team-building work at practice to generate some chemistry, but he's still waiting on a leader to emerge on a roster with four seniors.
"That's something we're gonna have to identify pretty soon," Hixenbaugh said. "There's somebody or somebodys that will need to step up and take that role."
But there is some young talent, if inexperienced.
Riley Wright, a tall sophomore middle blocker, is important to Reedsport's success at the net. Sophomore Cheyenne McCart is the libero and anchors the defense. They're just two of five sophomores to go along with seniors Erin Sharp, Jordan Priest, Alyssa Neves and Taylor Joy, and junior setter Makenzie Seeley. It's Seeley's first season as varsity setter.
"Pretty much everyone's important, but (Wright, McCart and Seeley), those are three key parts to the team right now," Hixenbaugh said.
Next up for the Brave is the league opener at Coquille on Sept. 6. Reedsport also will face Glide at Coquille that evening before hosting its annual Les Schwab Tournament on Sept. 8.