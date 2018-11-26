With the new basketball season about to start, there are some familiar faces around in Reedsport.
Allen Cheney leads the boys into the 2018-19 season after their first playoff appearance in 13 years, and Dan Kanegy takes over the girls after three years away from coaching basketball, hoping to build the Brave program after its recent struggles.
“It’s been a little slower since it’s my first year coaching them and it’s a new thing,” Kanegy said. “I’m basically installing everything brand new. We’re not picking up from a previous year. So we’ve had all the varsity and JV together. It’s a little slower than it might be otherwise, but they’ve been great. You coach ‘em on something and they go out and do it.”
Kanegy, who coached the Reedsport boys before stepping down three years ago to take a break, helped with the football program under Lynn Fulps and this year Boe Pickett. The longtime Reedsport football coach, filling in when a sudden vacancy appeared, asked Kanegy if he would come coach the defensive backs.
Kanegy agreed, and it got the coaching “juices flowing,” as Kanegy put it, and only two weeks before basketball practices were set to start, Kanegy learned of the girls basketball opening and wanted to help out, thinking he had something to offer.
“It’s a great group of girls,” Kanegy said. “That’s what I’ve found out in the two-plus weeks I’ve been coaching them now. I just thought that I wanted to get back into coaching and I thought this would be a good to do that.”
What Kanegy has to offer is significant coaching experience and the desire to bring Reedsport up from the bottom of the standings.
To do that, Kanegy first has to focus on the fundamentals, building foundational skills that plagued the Brave recently.
Those skills include improved defense and press breaks, two things the Brave have struggled with the most.
Kanegy has a roster mixed with experience and otherwise, likely starting a couple of underclassmen, of which he has four (two freshmen, two sophomores).
“As far as what they’re capable of doing, I’m not measuring success this year in terms of wins,” Kanegy said. “Obviously, we want to win games. But that’s not gonna be the metric that I use, really. I want to see improvement. I want to see improvement defensively and in particular in the press break. Everybody presses us and that’s always been an issue for us. So getting the ball across half court — wins within the game is what I’m talking about.”
On the boys side, Cheney is hoping for a continued trajectory first started by last year’s group.
To do that, though, Reedsport will have to replace the contributions of three departed starters: wings Tyreece Gardner and Korde Parmenter, and point guard Marc Cheney.
Reedsport, though, will be more versatile in its lineups this season. Junior Javier Analco can play inside and outside, and forwards Dallas McGill and Leo Voepel, a junior and senior respectively, can both shoot from the perimeter as well. Add in Griffin Lavigne, who’s still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the football season, and Jacob Cheney, and the Brave are confident all that departed scoring can be replaced.
“Obviously I’m not gonna play all four bigs in bigs,” Allan Chaney said. “But is Javier still one of my main? Yeah. He may pop out. And the nice thing is all of them have a decent shot. None of our post-types have an ugly shot. In fact, a couple of them have pretty nice-looking outside shots.”
The expectations, though, for Reedsport are a bit unknown.
Heading into a new league with newcomer Coquille Red Devils, as well as the perhaps improved Waldport Irish and Gold Beach Panthers, Allan Cheney again expects the Toledo Boomers to be at the top of the standings.
From there, though, it’s anyone’s guess.
“With a new league, everything is kind of different this year,” Allan Chaney said. “Our team’s different. Coquille’s gonna look a lot different, who knows what they’re gonna look like. Toledo, in my mind, is the only team that’s probably gonna look very similar.
“It’ll be different, but I think we’re in a really good spot to see our program, hopefully, take that next step.”
The Brave open collectively at Oakland on Friday. The girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.