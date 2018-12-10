Reedsport’s swim team opened the season Saturday in the North Bend Invitational and has its first home meet Thursday as the restored program grows in its second year under coach Guy Marchione.
Marchione said the team has grown and that the youth program for younger swimmers is soaring. The high school swimmers are working on improving their strokes ahead of the district meet in February.
Reedsport got all its scoring from the relay in the North Bend meet, though a few swimmers weren’t far from the top 12 in individual races.
Sam Klier was 15th in the 50 freestyle for the girls in 35.88 seconds. In the longest race, the 500 freestyle, Sydney Robinson was 15th (8:26.54) and Kassie Diehl 16th (9:01.86). Kat Ziska was 16th (1:31.16) and Madi Kay 21st (2:07.89) in the 100 backstroke. Robinson also finished 14th in the breaststroke (1:41.06).
For the boys, Aiden Bright was 22nd (31.22), Ben Fowler 24th (36.21) and Mason Rochon 25th (44.82) in the 50 freestyle. In the 100 freestyle, Nick Klier was 14th (1:08.98) and Bright 22nd (1:25.47). Marvin Elzey was 16th (1:31.16) and Hunter Kruzik 17th (44.58) in the backstroke. Elzey finished 17th in the breastrstroke in 1:28.19.
Reedsport’s girls placed ninth in the 200 freestyle relay, with the group of Klier, Ziska, Robinson and Diehl finishing in 2:24.71.
The boys were 10th in the 200 medley relay, with Klier, Elzey, Bright and Kruzik finishing in 2:37.71. The same quartet was 11th in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:09.42.