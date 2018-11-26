While Reedsport’s wrestling and basketball teams begin their season this week, the swim squad has its first competition on Dec. 13.
Reedsport will host North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley on Dec. 13.
The schedule to date also includes a competition at Mingus Park in Coos Bay on Dec. 21, at North Bend Pool on Jan. 26 and at Reedsport again on Jan. 29.
Reedsport’s basketball teams open the season with a pair of games in the next week, Friday at Glide and Tuesday against Glide at home.
The wrestling team also starts at Glide with the Willie Wilkinson Memorial on Saturday. The wrestling and basketball schedules were previously listed in the Umpqua Post.
Reedsport Swimming
Dec. 13 vs. North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley at Reedsport
Dec. 21 vs. Marshfield and Cottage Grove at Mingus Park
Jan. 12 at the Henley Freeze, Klamath Falls
Jan. 26 vs. Phoenix, Lost River and North Bend at North Bend School
Jan. 29 vs. Marshfield at Reedsport