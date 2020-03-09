Reedsport Baseball

March 18 @ Oakland

*March 23 vs. Glide

*March 24 vs. UVC

*March 25 vs. North Douglas

March 26-28 Redding Tournament

#April 7 @ Siletz Valley

#April 10 Coquille

#April 14 @ Gold Beach

#April 17 Toledo

#April 21 @ Waldport

April 23 vs. Kennedy

#April 24 Myrtle Point

#April 28 Bandon

#May 1 Siletz Valley

#May 5 @ Coquille

#May 8 Gold Beach

#May 12 @ Toledo

#May 15 Waldport

#May 18 @ Myrtle Point

#May 19 @ Bandon

*UVC Spring Break Tournament at Roseburg

#Sunset Conference game

Reedsport Softball

March 18 @ Oakland

*March 23 vs. Union/Cove

*March 24 vs. Lost River

*March 24 vs. Glide

*March 25 vs. Grant Union

March 30 Yoncalla

April 1 @ Yoncalla

April 3 Brookings-Harbor

April 6 Lowell

#April 7 @ Siletz Valley

#April 10 Coquille

#April 14 @ Gold Beach

#April 17 Toledo

April 20 North Bend

#April 21 @ Waldport

#April 24 Myrtle Point

#April 28 Bandon

April 30 @ Creswell

#May 1 Siletz Valley

#May 5 @ Coquille

#May 8 Gold Beach

May 11 Creswell

#May 12 @ Toledo

#May 15 Waldport

#May 18 @ Myrtle Point

#May 19 @ Bandon

*Grant Union Spring Break Invite

#Sunset Conference game

Reedsport Track & Field

March 18 Run for the Clover at Waldport

March 19 Reedsport Small Schools Meet

April 3 Coquille Twilight Meet

April 8 @ Waldport

April 11 Prefontaine Rotary Invitational

April 22 @ Glide

April 23 Jack Blum Invitational

May 6 Reedsport

May 15 Toledo Twilight

May 23 District meet at Toledo

May 28-29 State meet

0
0
0
0
0

Tags