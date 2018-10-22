Reedsport seventh-grader Natalie Hammond finished fourth in the Far West League district cross country meet at Tugman State Park last week.
Hammond covered the 3,000-meter course in 13 minutes and 3 seconds. She was the third seventh-grader across the finish line.
Koda Priest finished 37th (14:48) and Summer Smith 43rd (15:12) for Reedsport. All three Reedsport girls are seventh-graders.
Jude Lichte finished 78th in the boys race, in 17:02.
North Bend’s girls and Siuslaw’s boys won the team titles.
Bandon’s Olivia Thompson won the girls race in 12:28 and North Bend’s Alexander Garcia-Silver won the boys race in 10:27.