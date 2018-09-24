Reedsport’s cross country team is making progress in the new season, and coach Jennifer Wright is still hoping to find a fifth boy so the Brave can field a complete boys squad.
Reedsport competed last week in both the North Bend Tugman Invitational and the Champs Invite in Lebanon.
Competing against a number of larger schools at Tugman, Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz was 16th, crossing the finish line in 23 minutes and 12 seconds.
She was happy with her place, but not necessarily her time.
“It was hard,” she said of the race. I’m kind of sore from a few practices.”
She had hoped to run a personal best, improving on her time of 22:00 at the Prefontaine Memorial Run’s high school race the previous Saturday.
“I got my PR at the Pre,” she said. “That was an amazing race.”
Schuttpelz said that despite Wednesday’s finish, she’s excited for the season.
“I definitely expect to have a good time come district,” she said.
She is equally excited about the team’s development.
“They are coming along really good,” she said.
Reedsport’s only other girl is Kassie Diehl, who was 44th at Tugman in 33:19.
Reedsport’s boys, meanwhile, continue to improve.
Freshman Garrett Seeley was the team’s top finisher at Tugman, in 20:27, good for 49th overall, a few seconds faster than his time from the Pre (20:34).
“Garrett is doing great,” Wright said.
That race in Coos Bay was his first-ever at the 5-kilometer distance.
“I’m proud of myself,” he said, adding of the squad, “We’re improving a lot.”
Reedsport’s Brady Dexter was 65th at Tugman in 22:03, one spot in front of Nick Klier (22:36). River Lichte, who has been nursing an injury, was 71st in 25:23.
At Lebanon, Schuttpelz finished third behind a pair of runners from Central Linn, crossing the line in 22:25. Jessica Neal won the race in 20:31.
Diehl, meanwhile, had a big improvement from Wednesday’s race, finishing 41st in 32:05.
Both Seeley and Klier finished the boys race strong, passing numerous runners in the last 200 meters, and Seeley and Dexter had new bests, Wright said.
Seeley was 22nd in 20:15, while Dexter was 31st in 21:10. Klier finished 48th in 22:41. Lichte sat out to rest his injured ankle.
“I’m still looking for a fifth person for the team,” Wright said, hoping Reedsport can have a complete squad for the meets later in the season.
Reedsport’s junior high girls did have a complete team at Lebanon.
Natalie Hammond placed seventh in 13:24 for 3,000 meters. Koda Priest (16:04) and Summer Smith (16:07) were 16th and 17th. And Hannah LeDoux (18:13) and Hannah Johnson (18:52) were 21st and 22nd.
Reedsport finished third in the team race behind Central Linn and Newberg.
The only boy for Reedsport was Jude Lichte, who placed 37th in 18:16.
Reedsport’s high school and middle school squads compete in the King of the Hill meet at Oak Hill High School in Eugene on Thursday. The high school team also will race at the Bandon Invitational next Tuesday.