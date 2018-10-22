Reedsport’s cross country team competes in its district meet Thursday at Rogue River, hoping to finish the season on a strong note.
The boys compete in Class 2A-1A District 4 and the girls in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4. In each race the top five individuals qualify for next week’s state meet. The top two boys teams and top three girls teams qualify.
Reedsport’s boys have been led all season by freshman Garrett Seeley. Others are Brady Dexter an Nick Klier.
Ashley Schuttpelz has been Reedsport’s top girl and is one of better runners among the small schools, but also has to contend with a number of top runners from Class 3A schools. Kassie Diehl has improved through the season.
Reedsport tuned up for the district meet in last week’s annual Run for the Brownies in Florence.
Seeley was 17th in the boys race, covering the 3,000-meter course in 11 minutes and 40 seconds. Dexter was 27th in 12:10 and Klier 38th in 13:13.
Schuttpelz was eighth among the girls, and 36th overall, in 12:48. Diehl was 60th in 17:32.