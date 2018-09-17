Reedsport runners had some success in the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday in Coos Bay.
Ashley Schuttpelz was 34th in the 5,000-meter high school race with a time of 22 minutes, more than 2 ½ minutes faster than last year. Kassie Diehl finished 162nd in 34:12.
For Reedsport’s boys, the top finisher was freshman Garrett Seeley, who was 99th (20:34). River Lichte was 131st (21:34) and Nick Kiler 147th (22:15).
In the full 10-kilometer race, two Reedsport runners placed in their age groups.
Dawn Offerman was second in the women’s 65-69 age group (1:05:09) and Abby Harris was third in the 30-34 age group (50:52).
Katie Vazquez finished in 1:14:58 and another group of Reedsport residents toured the course together, with Jude Lichte finishing in 1:19:23, Jennafur Thompson in 1:19:24, Devin Lichte in 1:19:25 and George Lichte in 1:19:28.
Reedsport’s high school team also competed in the Acorn Gully Chase at Oakland last week.
The races were contested at 3,000 meters instead of the regular 5,000. Schuttpelz finished third in the girls race (14:17), which was won by Coquille freshman Allie Storts (13:16).
Seeley was fourth in the boys race (12:11), with Brady Dexter eighth (13:16), and Klier 14th (13:59).
The Brave compete in the annual North Bend Tugman Invitational on Wednesday.
In the junior high girls race at Oakland, Reedsport's Natalie Hammond was second (15:23), Summer Smith eighth (17:51), Koda Priest 10th (18:02) and Hannah Johnson 20th (22:36).