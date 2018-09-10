Reedsport’s cross country team opened the season last week in the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational at Turner.
Reedsport coach Jennifer Wright had her runners compete in the junior varsity meet, which was 3,000 meters instead of the standard 5,000-meter distance.
Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz led most of the way before being passed late by a pair of Corvallis High School runners and ultimately finishing third. Schttpelz was timed in 13 minutes and 41 seconds for the course.
Reedsport’s only other girl in the race was Kassie Diehl, who finished 38th in 19:25.
The top finisher for Reedsport’s boys was freshman Garrett Seeley, who was ninth in 11:37. River Lichte was 27th (12:38), Brady Dexter 45th (13:17) and Nick Klier 46th (13:20).
The event also provided an opportunity for Reedsport’s junior high runners to compete.
Natalie Hammond was seventh in the junior high race, on a 2,000-meter course, finishing in 10:47. Summer Smith was 10th (11:23) and Koda Priest 17th (12:07). All three are seventh-graders.
Jude Lichte competed for Reedsport in the boys race, with the sixth-grader placing 35th (12:04).
Reedsport’s high school team competes Wednesdasy in the Acorn Gully Chase at Oakland and Saturday in the Prefontaine Memorial Run in Coos Bay.