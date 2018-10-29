Reedsport won’t have any runners at this week’s state cross country meet, but that doesn’t mean the season wasn’t a success for the Brave, coach Jennifer Wright said.
“The improvement of their times over where they were last year, it’s really remarkable,” she said.
Ashley Schuttpelz was Reedsport’s top finisher at the district meet, placing 25th in the girls race in 22 minutes and 26 seconds, despite battling lingering shin splints, Wright said.
“Ashley’s injury kind of flared up a little over district,” she said. “But she went ahead and competed.”
Schuttpelz, a junior who advanced to the state track meet in two events last spring, already was looking ahead to next year, planning to attend the renowned Steens Running Camp.
Her season-best time of 22 minutes was more than 2 minutes better than her season best last fall and her time at district, on the same course, was an improvement of 1:46.
Reedsport’s boys were led by freshman Garrett Seeley (20:43) and junior Brady Dexter (20:45), who finished 48th and 49th at district. Senior Nick Klier was 72nd (24:41).
Seeley’s strong debut season included a best time of 19:35 at the Pacific Invitational. Dexter just missed his personal best of 20:41, also set at the Pacific meet. He was a little more than a minute faster than at district last year.
Klier’s best time this year was 22:15 at the Prefontaine Memorial Run. That was nearly 3 minutes better than last year.
Junior Kassie Diehl ran in the junior varsity race, finishing 11th in 30:37, a 3-minute improvement from last year.
“I know some of the kids were a little disappointed that they didn’t have PRs over their final meet of the season,” Wright said. “They were in pretty good shape, so their times were consistent over the year.
“I’m really happy with how they did. Being a small team, we have to emphasize personal growth.”
Reedsport’s River Lichte did not compete at district.
Lichte, who also battled injury this season, had a season best of 21:34 at the Prefontaine Memorial Run, an improvement of nearly a minute from the same meet last fall.
Wright hopes to be able to recruit enough runners to have full boys and girls teams next year, which would give the athletes a chance to see how team scores are important and provide them accountability for why they need to get to practice and meets.
She has high hopes for the returning runners.
“The kids are excited,” she said.