A trio players from Reedsport’s highly successful baseball team made the Class 2A-1A first team in voting by the state’s coaches.
Pitcher Dallas McGill, catcher Griffin Lavigne and outfielder Nick Glover all were on the first team.
First baseman Javier Analco and outfielder Korde Parmenter were on the second team and shortstop Marc Chaney was on the third team. Chaney also was the winner of Reedsport’s annual Ruppe Award for the school’s top senior athlete.
Pitcher Jacob Chaney, Marc’s younger brother, was an honorable mention selection.
Bandon, which eliminated the Brave from the postseason, was represented on the first team by infielder Braydon Freitag. Bandon’s Jay Ferrell was co-coach of the year with Kennedy’s Kevin Moffatt. Matt Yarbor was selected honorable mention as a utility player.
Gold Beach’s Alex Carpenter was an honorable mention pick at first base.
Dale Takalo of Knappa was named player of the year.