Reedsport’s volleyball team doesn’t have a regular gym to play in yet, but is thriving in numbers a week into official practice.
Coach James Hixenbaugh said 30 players took part in the first week of drills, enough for Reedsport to consider adding a JV 2 team to go with the regular varsity and junior varsity squads.
Hixenbaugh has been reaching out to schools to try to get several games for the second JV squad.
The biggest challenge for the group has been not having its regular gym to practice in, since work hasn’t been completed yet after structural damage was discovered last winter.
Fortunately, the team has been able to use the Reedsport Community Center. Unfortunately, it isn’t like a high school gym.
“It’s a struggle because it’s got a low ceiling,” Hixenbaugh said. “We are banging the ball off the ceiling all the time.”
Reedsport’s main gym should be available by the first day of school, Hixenbaugh said. But the auxiliary gym might not be ready until after school starts.
That would be an issue because Reedsport is supposed to host its annual eight team Les Schwab tournament on Sept. 8.
“Are we going to have two gyms for the tournament?” Hixenbaugh pondered.
Two floors are needed since the eight-team tournament is in a bracket format, with all teams guaranteed three games. The 12 total games would be too many to play on one floor during one day.
Hixenbaugh has reached out to North Bend as a possible location if the auxiliary gym isn’t finished in time.
Other teams scheduled to come to the high-level tournament are Lost River, Grant Union, Weston-McEwen, North Douglas, St. Mary’s of Medford and Coquille.
When the gym work is completed, it will be nice.
The area used for the wrestling room, atop the locker rooms, and the area across the gym from it both are being left open after their walls were removed during the construction project. That will give the wrestling team more space than it used to have, while the opposite space also can be used better, as well. It has been used in recent years by the cheer team and had been the site of the weight room before that was moved during the school’s locker room and hall renovation project a number of years ago.
The softball batting cage likely will be moved up there in the future.
One thing not yet decided is what to do with the state champion banners in the shape of brave heads that had been on the wall behind the balcony opposite the wrestling room, since that wall no longer exists.
Joe Zelinsky of the Braves Boosters said the heads are currently in storage and a group will sit down to decide what to do in the future to recognize the school’s past champions. That might include switching to banners that would hang down from the ceiling.
He said people will still be able to sit in the balcony on that side of the gym during basketball and volleyball games, but not on the wrestling side, since that area will be part of the wrestling room.