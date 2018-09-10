It was an emotional end to Reedsport's first home football game Friday, the Brave defense stuffing an Oakland two-point conversion to complete a 28-26 overtime win.
It was Boe Pickett’s first win in charge of the Brave and his first win at Ruppe Field, but it also was his first varsity win as head coach, the kind of win and the kind of team he hoped to lead.
“I’ve always wanted to coach a small school,” Pickett said. “And for this reason. For what you can do as a family and building.”
“(It means) a lot,” sophomore running back Alex Carson said. “New head coach, just coming and getting our first win at home. Don’t like to lose at home. It felt nice.”
Friday’s win was certainly something to build on. After some injuries spoiled Pickett’s debut (a loss at Neah-Kah-Nie), Reedsport responded against the pesky Oakers.
“After a lot of injuries, I knew when we got healthy we would come back afterwards,” Carson said.
Carson scored the game-winning touchdown, bouncing through the Oakland defense for a 20-yard score on the opening possession of overtime.
Carson fumbled on the Brave’s first offensive play, and made up for it with the overtime touchdown. It was a big moment for the sophomore, his low center of gravity and churning legs the main ingredients. He added the two-point conversion himself.
“With him, we’re learning to run hard and not to try to make big things happen,” Pickett said. “In that first run he was getting shifty, he was trying to make the big things happen. He’s learning. We’re all learning.”
Reedsport, then, had to come up with a stop in overtime to preserve Carson’s game-winning effort as such.
Quarterback Conrad Jones, who rushed for negative yards but three touchdowns somehow, lofted a deep pass for Dakota Percell. Safety Nick Glover came over in time, but ran into Eli Carson and both fell down, the ball landing perfectly in Percell’s belly for a 31-yard touchdown.
Oakland, then, had to go for two to keep playing, and the Oakers handed it burly running back Corbin Picknell, who Reedsport hadn’t let find any running room. Junior Chris Reed caught the charging Picknell with his chest and stood the Oakland sophomore up, allowing the Brave defense to rally around and claim the win.
“Chris Reed is one that didn’t play last year,” Pickett said. “He came out, he’s getting in shape, and he can dominate the state. He can be a first-teamer. It’s just learning the game of football.”
That overtime stop said a lot about the Brave if the previous 48 minutes hadn’t.
The Oakland overtime touchdown was an unlikely one, a wild momentum swinger after Reedsport took the lead and sent the Oakers backward to start their overtime answer.
Reedsport didn’t pack it in and hope to go win it in the second overtime. The Brave had one more play to make and made it.
“All these guys have heart,” Pickett said. “Never thought of just packing it in.”
“It was just heart,” Carson added. “Who wanted it. We wanted it.”
Earlier in the game, Reedsport got three touchdowns passes by quarterback Nick Glover — two to Michael Stanley and one to Dallas Glover.
Reedsport takes considerable momentum into its Week 3 road trip to Glide, though is slightly banged up still.
Junior interior lineman Javier Analco missed a considerable part of the first quarter with ice on his shoulder, though he returned and played through pain for the remainder, opening holes on offense and clogging them on defense.
Reed’s chest was giving him trouble immediately following the contest, but the Brave is relatively healthy still heading into its trip to Glide.
“We’re ready to play no matter what happens,” Carson said.